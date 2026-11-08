Meet the CFOs of Nigeria’s largest pharmaceutical companies listed on the NGX

Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry has faced mounting pressure from rising production costs, foreign exchange volatility, high financing expenses and dependence on imported raw materials. For listed drug manufacturers, navigating these challenges while protecting profitability and sustaining investor confidence has placed greater responsibility on their chief financial officers (CFOs).

Beyond overseeing financial reporting and regulatory compliance, these executives play critical roles in managing liquidity, securing financing, controlling operational costs and supporting expansion strategies in an increasingly competitive market.

Several pharmaceutical and healthcare companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) have recorded significant increases in their market valuations, reflecting changing investor expectations and the financial performance of the sector.

From Fidson Healthcare and MeCure Industries to May & Baker and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals, the finance executives behind these companies bring experience spanning investment banking, taxation, corporate finance and financial management.

Nairametrics profiles the finance executives of the largest pharmaceutical and healthcare-related companies listed on the NGX, ranked by market capitalisation as of October 23, 2026.

Osho Olaniyi Thomas — Chief Financial Officer, Juli Plc

Osho Olaniyi Thomas is the Chief Financial Officer of Juli Plc, a Nigerian pharmaceutical and healthcare company listed on the Nigerian Exchange.

He is responsible for the company’s financial reporting and accounting oversight, supporting management in monitoring business performance and meeting its financial disclosure obligations.

Thomas is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and holds a Master of Business Administration degree, reflecting his professional background in accounting and business management.

His position as Chief Financial Officer is documented in Juli Plc’s 2024 audited financial statements and its financial reports for the first and second quarters of 2025.

He was among the executives who signed the company’s financial statements, providing formal accountability for its reported financial position and performance.

Juli Plc operates in the pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare sector, with activities including the wholesale and retail distribution of pharmaceutical products. Juli Plc recorded a 45.5% decline in revenue to N146.86 million in the first half of 2026, compared with N269.25 million in H1 2025.

Despite the revenue decline, the pharmaceutical distributor reduced its net loss by 59.2%, from N31.54 million to N12.86 million, largely through cost reductions.

The company’s market capitalisation currently stands at N1.31 billion

Nonye Offorjamah — Head of Finance, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc

Nonye Offorjamah is the Head of Finance at Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, with over two decades of experience in financial management, accounting, taxation and corporate reporting.

She joined Neimeth in September 2024, following a six-month stint at Simba Group, where she served as Accounts and Tax Manager.

Before joining Simba Group, Offorjamah spent nearly 18 years at May & Baker Nigeria Plc, holding several finance-related positions. Between 2013 and 2024, she served as Subsidiary Operations Accountant and Tax Manager, overseeing financial reporting, tax compliance and regulatory audits. She previously worked as Accounts Payable Manager between 2008 and 2013.

Offorjamah began her professional career as a Tax Trainee at KPMG Nigeria in 2001.

She holds a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Ondo State Polytechnic, now Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, and has completed executive training at Lagos Business School.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc recorded a 26% increase in revenue to N3.66 billion in the first half of 2026, compared with N2.91 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

According to the company’s unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026, profit after tax increased marginally by 1.9% to N207.66 million, from N203.76 million in H1 2025.

As of October 23, 2026, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc had an estimated market capitalisation of N34.67 billion on the NGX

Ayodeji Aboderin — Executive Director/CFO, May & Baker Nigeria Plc

Ayodeji Aboderin is the Executive Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, a position he has held since January 2014.

With nearly three decades of experience in financial management, budgeting, business strategy and corporate reporting, Aboderin has built his career across Nigeria’s manufacturing, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

Before joining May & Baker, he served as Financial Controller at PZ Cussons Nigeria between July 2012 and December 2013. He previously spent over five years at Dansa Foods Limited, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group, as Head of Management Accounts.

His earlier career included nearly five years as a Budget and Finance Analyst at Nigerian Bottling Company, following six years as an Accountant at Standard Flour Mills Limited.

Aboderin holds a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from The Polytechnic, Ibadan. In 2015, he received a professional excellence award from Top Executives publication.

As of October 23, 2026, May & Baker Nigeria Plc had a market capitalisation of approximately N68.58 billion on the Nigerian Exchange. May & Baker Nigeria Plc recorded a 51% increase in profit before tax to N4.85 billion in the first half of 2026, compared with N3.21 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

According to the company’s unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026, the improved performance was driven primarily by cost reductions, stronger operating profitability and higher interest income.

Ifedamola Oluwasegun F. — Group Chief Financial Officer, MeCure Group

Ifedamola Oluwasegun F. is the Group Chief Financial Officer of MeCure Group, overseeing the financial operations of MeCure Industries Plc and MeCure Healthcare Limited.

He assumed the position in December 2021, bringing experience in investment banking, trade finance, corporate strategy and capital management.

Before joining MeCure, he worked at Platform Capital Investment Partners between 2019 and 2021, rising to Senior Associate in the Investment Banking Group.

He previously served as a Trade Finance Officer at Access Bank Plc from 2014 to 2017, where he handled international trade transactions, credit facilities, financial analysis and corporate banking operations.

Earlier in his career, he worked as a Technical Support Analyst at Capita IT Enterprise Services in the United Kingdom. He also co-founded Nokkubo.com, where he oversaw business strategy and financial planning.

He holds a Master of Science degree in Finance, Accounting and Management from the University of Bradford and completed the Chief Executive Programme at Lagos Business School in 2023.

As of October 23, 2026, MeCure Industries Plc had an estimated market capitalisation of N224.80 billion on the NGX.

MeCure Industries reported a 20.4% increase in revenue to N44.85 billion in H1 2026, while operating profit climbed 41% to N10.90 billion. However, finance costs increased 54.9% to N5.93 billion

Imokha Ayebae — Finance Director, Fidson Healthcare Plc

Imokha Ayebae is the Finance Director of Fidson Healthcare Plc, with nearly two decades of professional experience spanning corporate finance, financial advisory, investment banking and management consulting.

He joined Fidson Healthcare in 2013, initially working in corporate finance, and has spent over 13 years with the pharmaceutical manufacturer.

Before joining Fidson, Ayebae worked at FBN Capital Limited between 2009 and 2013, where he gained experience in financial advisory services.

His earlier career included a project management role at Mouchel in the United Kingdom between 2008 and 2009. He also worked in management consulting at Primecase Consulting from 2007 to 2008.

Ayebae holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration, Management and Operations from the University of Warwick, obtained in 2007. He previously earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronic Systems Engineering from the University of Manchester in 2006.

As of October 23, 2026, Fidson Healthcare Plc had an estimated market capitalisation of N250 billion on the Nigerian Exchange. Fidson Healthcare recorded an 18.9% increase in revenue to N74.48 billion in H1 2026, while profit after tax rose 28.2% to N7.72 billion. However, trade receivables surged 139.7% to N26.34 billion, raising concerns about customer collections and working capital despite stronger earnings.

Olusola Adeyinka — Chief Financial Officer, Pharma-Deko Plc

Olusola Adeyinka is the Chief Financial Officer of Pharma-Deko Plc, bringing over 25 years of experience in accounting, auditing, financial management and corporate governance.

He joined Pharma-Deko’s finance team in 2025, having built a career across several sectors, including manufacturing, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas.

Adeyinka began his professional career at Toye Okedara & Co., a firm of chartered accountants in Port Harcourt, where he completed his National Youth Service Corps programme. He was subsequently retained as an Audit Senior, gaining experience in auditing businesses across the hospitality, telecommunications and services industries.

He obtained an accounting qualification from Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, in 1995, graduating with Upper Credit.

Adeyinka became an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in May 2009 and was subsequently elevated to Fellow of the institute.

His expertise includes financial reporting, production costing, taxation, treasury management and corporate financial strategy.

As of October 23, 2026, Pharma-Deko Plc had an estimated market capitalisation of N396.78 million on the NGX.

Other finance executives

Gbenga Oladeinde — Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc

Gbenga Oladeinde is identified as the Financial Controller of Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc. However, Nairametrics could not independently verify sufficient publicly available information about his educational qualifications, professional experience and career history to prepare a detailed profile.

Olajide Adedayo Abioye — Morison Industries Plc

Olajide Adedayo Abioye is identified as the Financial Controller of Morison Industries Plc. However, Nairametrics could not independently establish sufficient information about his professional background, educational qualifications or previous appointments to prepare a comprehensive profile.