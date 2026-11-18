Stakeholders in Nigeria’s care sector have called for increased investment, improved access to finance and stronger government coordination, saying the country’s care economy could generate between 9.4 million and 17 million jobs and contribute at least $9.3 billion to the economy.

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s care sector have called for increased investment, improved access to finance and stronger government coordination, saying the country’s care economy could generate between 9.4 million and 17 million jobs and contribute at least $9.3 billion to the economy.

The stakeholders made the call at the National Care Forum, organised by the World Bank Group in Lagos on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, under the theme, ‘Advancing Nigeria’s Care Economy: Jobs, Growth and Productivity.’

The forum brought together representatives of government, development partners, financial institutions, childcare providers, employers and civil society organisations to discuss ways of expanding Nigeria’s care economy and improving access to quality childcare services.

Nigerian women spend average 76 minutes daily on childcare

Presenting a report on the economic case for childcare in Nigeria, Senior Economist at the World Bank Group’s Gender Innovation Lab, Ayodele Fashogbon, said inadequate childcare services were limiting women’s participation in the labour force and affecting children’s development.

He said women spent an average of 76 minutes daily on childcare, compared with 13 minutes for men, while approximately 33 million children aged zero to five lacked access to centre-based childcare.

Fashogbon added that women’s employment declined by about 36% following the arrival of a child under six, while men’s employment increased by approximately 10%.

“The figures show a significant difference in the amount of time men and women spend caring for children,” he said.

According to him, expanding access to quality childcare could increase women’s employment by 8.5%, women’s income by 22.5% and household income by about 44%.

He added that closing the gender labour-force participation gap could contribute as much as $22.9 billion to Nigeria’s annual GDP.

“The question is no longer whether Nigeria can afford to invest in childcare. The question is whether we can afford not to invest in it,” Fashogbon said.

He identified access to finance as a major constraint, noting that about 75% of childcare providers struggled to secure funding, while only 5% of private-sector employers invested in childcare.

He called for increased investment in childcare facilities, professional training, subsidies and employer-supported services.

Government moves to institutionalise care economy

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Director of Child Development, Andrew Ali Madogo, said UN Women’s 2026 care economy modelling for West and Central Africa estimated that closing Nigeria’s care gaps and funding universal childcare could generate between 9.4 million and 17 million jobs.

He said the interventions could also contribute at least $9.3 billion to the Nigerian economy.

“The care economy will be integral to Nigeria’s national ambition of building a one-trillion-dollar economy,” Madogo said.

He disclosed that the Federal Executive Council approved three national instruments on October 28, 2026, including the National Care Policy and Implementation Plan 2026-2030, the National Programme on Violence Against Children and the National Policy on Mental Health and Ageing Management 2026-2030.

According to him, the National Care Policy covers childcare, early childhood development, elder care, disability support, care workers’ welfare and family-friendly workplaces.

It also provides for sustainable financing, including a proposed National Care Fund, with the ministry working alongside UN Women, UNICEF, the World Bank and CARE Africa to support implementation.

“We cannot build a one-trillion-dollar economy on the invisible labour of women and girls,” he said.

Madogo urged state governments to domesticate the policy, while calling for professional training, decent wages and improved working conditions for care workers.

Lagos seeks private-sector investment

Representing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Finance and Chairman of the Public Procurement Agency, Abayomi Oluyomi, said the state was developing an investment-focused care policy framework to strengthen gender inclusion and encourage private-sector participation.

“If we want to strengthen small businesses and expand women’s participation in the economy, we must begin to treat childcare and other essential care services as part of the infrastructure that supports economic growth,” Oluyomi said.

He said the state would establish appropriate regulations and safety standards while working with financial institutions to develop financing models for childcare businesses.

He also urged employers to consider childcare investment as a means of improving staff retention and productivity.

“Just as we provide infrastructure to enable people to get to their places of work, we must recognise the importance of care services that make it possible for them to work in the first place,” he added.

The Head of Office, Nigeria, International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group, Christian Mulamula, also described care as essential economic infrastructure.

He said Nigerian women spent roughly three times as much time as men on unpaid care work, while quality early childhood programmes could generate annual returns of up to 30%.

He disclosed that about 92% of childcare facilities were small and independently owned, while 76% of childcare entrepreneurs lacked access to formal finance.

He also highlighted the World Bank-supported IDEAS project, through which Nigeria’s first National Occupational Standards for Childcare had been developed. More than 4,500 aspiring caregivers and entrepreneurs, approximately 90% of them women, were undergoing training under the initiative.