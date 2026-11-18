President Bola Tinubu has approved the full operationalisation of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port in Kebbi State as part of efforts to boost the state's economy and improve trade and logistics activities.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the full operationalisation of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port in Kebbi State as part of efforts to boost the state’s economy and improve trade and logistics activities.

This is according to a press release issued by the State House on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The approval followed a request by Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, who commended the President for granting it during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Birnin Kebbi.

Tinubu approves Kebbi Inland Dry Port

The President described the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port as a strategic facility for boosting Kebbi’s economy.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday approved the full operationalisation of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port in Kebbi, describing the facility as strategic towards boosting the state’s economy,” the statement read in part.

Governor Idris thanked the President for approving the full operationalisation of the facility, alongside other critical road projects.

The inland dry port is expected to provide cargo and logistics services, potentially improving access to trade infrastructure for businesses in Kebbi and surrounding areas.

Its operationalisation is expected to support economic activities in the state by providing an inland connection to Nigeria’s wider trade and logistics network.

The facility is expected to play a role in supporting trade and logistics activities in Kebbi State and neighbouring areas.

Tinubu pledges completion of Kebbi roads

The President also pledged to complete ongoing infrastructure projects, particularly the Illela-Badagry Superhighway, which passes through Kebbi State, as well as other federal road networks.

He specifically promised to ensure the actualisation of the Zuru-Rijau Road, while the Koko-Dabai Road would soon be completed through the Kebbi State Government platform.

Tinubu commended Governor Idris for complementing the Federal Government’s road construction efforts.

He promised further support for infrastructure development in the state.

The President also reaffirmed his commitment to completing major projects that are expected to improve connectivity across Kebbi.

The road commitments form part of the infrastructure projects highlighted during the President’s address at the rally.

Tinubu pledges support for Kebbi farmers

The President pledged to expand existing agricultural programmes and support rice mills in Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Bagudo and Yauri.

He also promised to rehabilitate the Goronyo-Argungu irrigation scheme and the Zauro Polder Project to enable farmers to cultivate their land throughout the year.

On security, Tinubu acknowledged the challenges facing communities in Zuru, Danko/Wasagu, Sakaba, Bagudo, Arewa, Shanga and parts of Maiyama.

He disclosed that additional troops had been deployed to the state, with more equipment provided to the military and police.

He also announced the approval of new security operating bases in Zuru, Bagudo and Yauri.

The President further pledged to strengthen the country’s security architecture and support state police through the signing of the relevant bill into law.

The commitments cover agricultural support, irrigation infrastructure and security measures across Kebbi State.

Nigeria expands port infrastructure network

The approval of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port comes amid broader Federal Government efforts to expand and modernise Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure.

In September 2026, the Federal Government approved the modernisation of four ports outside Lagos: Onne and Rivers ports in Rivers State, Delta Port and Calabar Port. It also approved six proposed deep seaports in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Ogun, Ondo and Rivers states.

In another development, the government directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to take over the promotion and development of inland dry ports from the Nigerian Shippers’ Council as part of efforts to integrate the facilities into the country’s wider port infrastructure and operational network.

Nigeria’s existing ports have also recorded increased cargo activity.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority’s 2025 operational performance report, total cargo throughput across the country’s ports increased by 24.8% to 129.3 million metric tonnes in 2025.

Lekki Deep Sea Port accounted for 40.6% of the total, followed by Onne Port with 19.1% and Apapa Port with 16.7%.