The Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, has called for a seamless rollout of Phase 2 of the National Single Window (NSW), following the Nigeria Export Promotion Council's (NEPC) disclosure that Nigeria recorded $6.1 billion in non-oil exports in 2025.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, has called for a seamless rollout of Phase 2 of the National Single Window (NSW), following the Nigeria Export Promotion Council’s (NEPC) disclosure that Nigeria recorded $6.1 billion in non-oil exports in 2025.

He disclosed this on Tuesday during the Phase 2 National Single Window (NSW) Stakeholders Forum in Abuja, which was attended by Nairametrics.

The Federal Government launched Phase 1 of the National Single Window (NSW) in March 2026.

The digital trade platform is designed to reduce cargo dwell time at the country’s major ports from an average of 21 days to fewer than seven days by 2026.

NSW Phase 2 implementation must be seamless – Zacch Adedeji

Speaking at the forum, Zacch Adedeji said the core task facing stakeholders was to ensure that the ongoing Federal Government reform was completed successfully.

“Phase two must transit seamlessly into full implementation. Let us therefore remain focused on interoperability, transparency and exporter experience,” he said.

Represented by Alfred Okoh, NRS Group Director, Transformation and Strategy, he said that while the collective target for 2027 was ambitious, it was achievable if relevant stakeholders sustained the current momentum.

He highlighted that Phase 2 had largely focused on sensitisation, alignment and preparing the export ecosystem.

“We have moved from concept to concrete processes. We have defined our data flows, harmonised requirements and built consensus on how our exporters should experience a single seamless government interface,” he added.

He further stated that the NRS was fully aligned with the NSW initiative.

“We see the National Single Window as central to our mandate of enhancing voluntary compliance, expanding the non-oil revenue base and making Nigeria competitive,” he said.

He assured stakeholders that the service would continue to provide the technical depth, institutional support and collaborative spirit required to achieve the initiative’s objectives.

He also acknowledged the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment for her commitment and for providing the clear directives and strategic direction that had guided the working groups and other stakeholders throughout the process.

He noted NEPC’s role, maintaining that the NSW represented a paradigm shift from revenue collection at the borders to trade facilitation for growth, and from fragmented compliance to integrated, data-driven efficiency.

Nigeria cannot achieve non-oil export ambition with multiple agencies – NEPC

On her part, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nonye Ayeni, stressed that Nigeria’s non-oil export sector had continued to record significant progress, with $6.1 billion in non-oil exports in 2025.

She expressed optimism that the figure would increase by the end of 2026, highlighting that Nigeria exported 281 distinct products to 120 countries in 2025, including 36 African countries.

She said the performance reflected the growing capacity of Nigerian exporters, increasing diversification of the nation’s export basket, a stronger focus on value addition and sustained efforts by the Federal Government to expand the country’s non-oil export base.

However, she explained that “Nigeria cannot achieve its non-oil export ambition with fragmented processes, multiple agencies, excessive documentation, and avoidable delays.”

She maintained that the National Single Window was a strategic platform for making Nigerian exports seamless, faster, more cost-effective and globally competitive.

She disclosed that NEPC was working with the Nigerian National Single Window Secretariat and other relevant agencies to ensure that the council’s export-related services and processes were properly integrated into the national platform.

She added that a key component of the engagement was the integration of NEPC’s export certification registration process, which was currently managed through the council’s e-registration portal.

“The objective is to establish a coordinated process through which exporters can access relevant registration services within the broader National Single Window framework,” she added.

Responding to a question from Nairametrics, the Director of the National Single Window Project, Tola Fakolade, said the launch of the first phase of the National Single Window focused on regulatory import licences and certificates.

He added that more than 169,000 licences, certificates and permits had been processed through the NSW platform so far.

He told the press that feedback from users had helped the NSW improve the system, particularly in how users interacted with the platform.

Tinubu mandates NSW to be fully operational

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated a committee for the National Single Window project in April 2024 and directed that the digital trade platform be fully operational by the first quarter of 2026.

The initiative forms part of the Federal Government’s broader plan to support Nigeria’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

The National Single Window is designed as a centralised digital platform that integrates all trade-related agencies through a single portal.

The system is expected to reduce port delays, eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks and enhance transparency in trade processes.

By streamlining procedures and minimising human interference, the initiative is also expected to reduce the cost of doing business in Nigeria.

The initiative forms part of a coordinated reform programme aimed at reducing cargo dwell time, lowering trade costs and boosting economic growth.

Cargo dwell time at Nigerian ports previously averaged between 18 and 21 days, compared with a global benchmark of about four days.

About 73% of delays are linked to transaction processes such as documentation, customs procedures and regulatory approvals.