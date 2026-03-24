The Federal Government has launched Phase 1 of the National Single Window (NSW), a digital trade platform designed to cut cargo dwell time at the country’s major ports from an average of 21 days to under 7 days by 2026.

This was stated in a media brief from the Office of the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, shared with Nairametrics on Tuesday.

The development coincides with a new agreement to upgrade Apapa Port and Tin Can Island Port, the country’s two busiest seaports.

Together, the initiatives form a coordinated reform programme aimed at reducing cargo dwell time, lowering trade costs, and boosting economic growth.

What FG is saying

Nigeria’s port inefficiencies remain a major constraint to trade, with cargo dwell time far above global benchmarks.

Cargo dwell time at Nigerian ports averages between 18 and 21 days, compared to a global benchmark of about 4 days.

About 73% of delays are linked to transaction processes such as documentation, customs procedures, and regulatory approvals.

Apapa and Tin Can ports handle roughly 70% of Nigeria’s maritime trade volume.

The reform programme targets a reduction in cargo dwell time to under 7 days by 2026.

The data highlights that administrative bottlenecks, rather than infrastructure alone, are the primary drivers of port congestion.

Backstory

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated a committee for the National Single Window project in April 2024 and directed that the digital trade platform be fully operational by the first quarter of 2026.

The initiative forms part of the Federal Government’s broader plan to support Nigeria’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

The National Single Window is designed as a centralised digital platform that integrates all trade-related agencies on a single portal.

The system is expected to reduce port delays, eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, and enhance transparency in trade processes.

By streamlining procedures and minimising human interference, the initiative is also expected to reduce the cost of doing business in Nigeria.

More insights

The NSW and port upgrades, according to the statement, are expected to deliver broad economic benefits across sectors.

Importers and manufacturers will benefit from faster access to raw materials and reduced demurrage and inventory costs.

Exporters will experience shorter turnaround times, improving competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The reforms are expected to lower the cost of goods and ease inflationary pressures.

Increased efficiency could boost trade volumes and improve government revenue through better compliance and transparency.

By addressing both process inefficiencies and infrastructure gaps, the reforms aim to eliminate what has been described as a “congestion tax” on Nigerian businesses.

What you should know

Recently, the Federal Government unveiled a £746 million financing agreement with the United Kingdom to modernise Nigeria’s seaport infrastructure.

The financing arrangement, backed by UK Export Finance (UKEF), will fund the comprehensive upgrade of the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and the Tin Can Island Port Complex.

The two ports account for over 70% of Nigeria’s imports and exports, making them critical to the country’s trade system.

President Tinubu previously reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the success of the National Single Window initiative despite potential implementation challenges.