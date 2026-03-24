Lagos, Nigeria. March 24, 2026. The RedWolf Company, a leading digital agency in Nigeria, has been named the Best Agency Workplace in Nigeria by Agency Workplaces, a global organisation dedicated to culture recognition for agencies. The recognition was contained in a mail dated March 22, 2026.

Agency Workplaces is a global organisation that serves as the definitive authority recognising exceptional workplace culture exclusively within the marketing communication industry.

According to the award convener, RedWolf was recognised for its commitment to prioritising teamwork and collaboration, attracting the best talent, and fostering the right culture. With the recognition, Redwolf becomes the first Nigerian agency to be so honoured, which according to Agency Workplaces follows a rigorous interrogation of the agency’s work culture through a research-backed survey and interview. It also described the honour as a reflection of the agency’s commitment to building a strong workplace culture while delivering impactful work for clients.

Speaking on the milestone achievement, the Managing Director, RedWolf Company, Ekeno Eyo, acknowledged the great foresight of the agency’s visionary, Lanre Adisa, in birthing a truly digital-first agency at a time when the industry was in dire need of a real digital-first approach to marketing.

Eyo explained that “We didn’t just build a digital-first agency, we have been building a digital-first culture, and we are honoured to be the first in Nigeria to be named the Best Agency Workplace in Nigeria”

industry collaborations such as the 2025 Google Ads Lab with Google Nigeria. These latest achievements are rooted in RedWolf’s “Pack of Wolves” philosophy, a culture that prioritises teamwork, adaptability, and collective problem-solving in a fast-moving digital-first environment. The recognition comes at a fitting moment as the company prepares to celebrate its eighth anniversary.

Since its founding in 2018, The RedWolf Company has grown steadily over the years, providing full digital marketing and through-the-line marketing services to an enviable portfolio of global brands, multinational brands, and national brands in different categories, including FMCG, Fintech, NGOs, Financial Institutions, Consumer Electronics, Telecomunications in Nigeria, and within the West African sub-region. It is worth noting that the Agency has consistently featured on the LAIF awards table, coming in a joint 7th position at the last edition.