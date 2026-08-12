Beyond the Building: why location matters in corporate Real Estate

When organisations evaluate office space, attention is naturally drawn to the building itself—its architecture, specifications, amenities, sustainability credentials, and prestige.

When organisations evaluate office space, attention is naturally drawn to the building itself—its architecture, specifications, amenities, sustainability credentials, and prestige.

These are all important considerations.

However, truly exceptional workplaces extend beyond the boundaries of the building.

The surrounding environment often has a profound influence on employee wellbeing, executive productivity, client experience, corporate image, and ultimately, long-term asset value.

This was one of the enduring attractions of developing ‘Lake Point Towers’ within Banana Island, Lagos.

The estate offers a thoughtfully planned environment that complements the standards expected of a world-class commercial development.

Among its distinguishing characteristics are secure and professionally managed access, quality infrastructure, landscaped surroundings, pedestrian-friendly streets, waterfront environments, recreational and hospitality amenities, sporting and wellness facilities, and a carefully planned mix of premium residential and commercial developments.

Recreational, hospitality and waterfront amenities include the estate boat jetty and boating facilities, together with a clubhouse offering restaurants and a lounge.

Tree-lined streets and a serene environment also encourage walking, jogging, and cycling, supporting healthier lifestyles for residents and professionals alike.

Beyond the estate itself, Banana Island enjoys close proximity to many of Lagos’ leading business, hospitality, and lifestyle destinations.

International visitors, corporate executives, and business leaders are within convenient reach of premium hotels, fine dining, financial institutions, and commercial centres across Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

This accessibility enhances the experience of doing business while providing organisations with the convenience expected of a globally competitive business location.

Collectively, these characteristics create far more than an attractive address.

They create an ecosystem. An ecosystem where businesses can attract and retain exceptional talent.

Where clients enjoy visiting.

Where executives can combine productivity with quality of life.

Where the surrounding environment becomes an extension of the workplace itself.

Across many of the world’s leading business districts—from Canary Wharf and Marina Bay to La Défense and Hudson Yards—the most enduring commercial destinations are distinguished not only by remarkable buildings, but also by the quality of the environments that surround them.

Buildings may define a skyline.

But ecosystems define enduring business destinations.

At Lake Point Towers, we were privileged to contribute one landmark within an environment already designed for excellence.

Because great buildings achieve their full potential when they are part of a great ecosystem.

About Lake Point Towers

Lake Point Towers is an approximately 15,000 sqm Grade A waterfront commercial office development on Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, developed by Lake Point International and its project partners.

The development provides institutional-quality office accommodation for corporate occupiers within one of Lagos’ established premium business and residential environments.