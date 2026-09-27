Tango fuel app hits 150 corporate customers one year after launch

Tango Brook Technologies has reached more than 150 corporate customers one year after launching its fuel management platform, as the company expands its technology solutions across fuel payments, fleet management and energy intelligence.

Tango Brook Technologies has reached more than 150 corporate customers one year after launching its fuel management platform, as the company expands its technology solutions across fuel payments, fleet management and energy intelligence.

The Executive Chairman of Tango Brook Technologies, Peter Atuma, disclosed this during his address at the company’s one-year anniversary event, themed “Powering Accountability,” held at the Lagos Continental Hotel on Wednesday.

The customer base includes organisations such as Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), Seven-Up Bottling Company, LAGRIDE, United Bank for Africa (UBA), CardinalStone, Indigo, Kredi, Golden Penny Foods, Anchor Insurance, Cardash, Autogirl, Cordros Capital and Fate Foundation, among others.

What they are saying

Atuma said Tango Brook has built a customer base of more than 150 corporate organisations within its first year of launching its first product, the Tango Fuel Card.

“Within just one year of launching our first product, Tango now serves over 150 corporate organizations, including some of Nigeria’s leading institutions and businesses such as Flour Mills of Nigeria, Seven-Up Bottling Company, LAGRIDE, United Bank for Africa and CardinalStone, among many others,” he said.

He said the company was founded to address the lack of visibility, control and accountability around energy expenditure, particularly as organisations spend significant amounts on petrol and diesel to power vehicles, generators and other operations.

According to him, many businesses had traditionally relied on manual processes for managing fuel expenditure, creating room for fraud, leakages, inefficiencies and limited visibility into how their money was being spent.

Atuma said Tango Brook subsequently expanded beyond fuel payments with the launch of its Tango Fleet Management and GenVault solutions, allowing organisations to monitor vehicle fleets, generator fuel consumption, refuelling activities and unusual consumption patterns.

“The objective has remained simple: give businesses greater visibility, control and accountability over every litre of fuel and every amount spent on energy,” he said.

He added that the company had begun laying the foundation for expansion beyond Nigeria, with Tango Brook incorporated in Ghana, Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo, while a strategic partnership with a South African firm is expected to facilitate the rollout of its solutions in Southern Africa from January 2027.

Atuma said the company’s ambition is to become a leading energy-spend management technology platform across emerging economies by helping organisations reduce leakages, improve operational efficiency and make better decisions using data.

From fuel payments to energy intelligence

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Brook Technologies, David Oyo-Ita, said the company’s evolution had gone beyond its original fuel payment proposition as it responded to operational challenges identified by customers.

Oyo-Ita, who joined Tango Brook as CEO in January 2026, said the company initially identified an opportunity to use technology to improve fuel management, visibility, control and accountability.

He said the Tango Fuel Card was the company’s first product, but customer feedback subsequently led to the development of GenVault and its fleet management solution.

“Perhaps our most important evolution has been in how we see ourselves,” Oyo-Ita said, describing Tango Brook as having evolved from a fuel and fleet management business into an “Energy Technology and Intelligence Company.”

He said the company recorded significant growth between January and August 2026, with wallet funding increasing 12.4 times and revenue rising 46.7 times, while app transactions and active transaction cards both grew 3.4 times.

Oyo-Ita attributed the progress to the efforts of employees, customers, partners, shareholders and directors, adding that the company’s first year was focused on proving the model while the next phase would centre on scaling it.

Tango Brook targets wider African market

The Managing Director, Africa, of Tango Brook Technologies, Obi Wemambu, said the company’s expansion strategy is focused on taking its technology beyond Nigeria while adapting its solutions to different energy and commercial realities across African markets.

Wemambu said Tango Brook has developed an ecosystem combining digital payments, fuel management, fleet management, telematics, generator monitoring, data analytics and intelligent reporting.

He said the expansion strategy would involve establishing local partnerships and developing market-specific solutions rather than simply entering new countries.

“Our vision remains clear: to build an African technology company with the capacity, credibility and innovation to compete globally,” Wemambu said.

He added that Tango Brook was positioning itself to become a technology partner for businesses seeking greater efficiency and accountability in managing fuel, fleets, generators and other energy assets.

The company said it has also obtained ISO 27001:2022 certification as part of efforts to strengthen information security, customer trust and the infrastructure required for expansion.

Tango Brook product suite

Tango Brook’s technology suite currently consists of the Tango Fuel App and Fuel Card, GenVault, Tango Fleet Management and an Energy Intelligence layer that connects data generated across the different solutions.

The Tango Fuel App and Fuel Card are designed to enable cashless fuel payments, configurable spending and usage controls, real-time transaction visibility, digital wallet management and fuel consumption analytics.

GenVault is an IoT-enabled generator fuel monitoring solution that provides real-time information on fuel levels and consumption, helping organisations identify abnormal usage, monitor refuelling and improve replenishment planning.

Its fleet management platform combines vehicle tracking, route monitoring, driver behaviour insights, fuel consumption monitoring and fleet performance reporting.

The company’s Energy Intelligence layer brings transaction, fuel, generator and mobility data together to help businesses analyse how energy is consumed, identify areas of potential loss and make operational decisions based on the data generated by their activities.

Tango Brook said its focus in its second year will be on scaling its technology platform and expanding its presence across African markets.