NG-CARES: 33 states submit documents for $500 million World Bank financing

Thirty-three states have submitted eligibility documents for review under the additional $500 million World Bank financing for Nigeria’s Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme.

Thirty-three states have submitted eligibility documents for review under the additional $500 million World Bank financing for Nigeria’s Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Deborah Odoh, disclosed the latest development on Monday at the NG-CARES Additional Financing Technical Meeting in Abuja.

The World Bank approved the additional financing in March 2025, bringing its total financing for the programme to $1.25 billion, including the original $750 million credit.

Odoh said 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory had joined the additional financing programme, while 33 states had submitted their eligibility documents for review and confirmation.

World Bank identifies outstanding implementation requirements

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mr Matthew Verghis, said the additional financing would support long-term resilience and strengthen institutions.

He stressed the need to accelerate implementation, particularly the engagement of an independent verification agency and completion of states’ eligibility requirements.

Verghis said the programme was expected to reach 8.9 million beneficiaries through safety nets and basic services, including 4.1 million women. About 4.5 million farmers are also expected to receive support.

He added that the additional financing would strengthen state ownership, improve social registries and promote transparent delivery of assistance.

According to Odoh, the original NG-CARES programme had reached more than 17.6 million direct beneficiaries nationwide.

Bagudu urges states to maximise additional financing

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, said the additional financing would help cushion the disproportionate effects of economic reforms on vulnerable Nigerians.

He described NG-CARES, which was initially introduced to address the economic challenges caused by COVID-19, as an important intervention for supporting vulnerable households and communities.

Bagudu urged participating states to ensure effective implementation, saying the $500 million should be utilised to attract further investments from private investors and development partners.

He added that the programme could contribute to Nigeria’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

The minister cited cassava farming communities in Enugu as examples of areas where targeted agricultural support could improve productivity and livelihoods.

He also urged states to use the technical meeting to seek clarification on implementation procedures and address potential challenges.

The Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, commended the World Bank for approving the additional financing, saying the initial programme’s performance justified its extension to reach more Nigerians and deepen its poverty-reduction impact.

The additional $500 million brings the World Bank’s total financing for NG-CARES to $1.25 billion, comprising the original $750 million credit and the additional financing.

NG-CARES funding and impact

The latest development builds on several years of funding and implementation of the NG-CARES programme, which has supported state-level interventions for vulnerable households, farmers and small businesses.

That next phase received a major financing boost in March 2025, when the World Bank approved an additional $500 million for NG-CARES. Nairametrics subsequently reported the approval in April 2025 as part of three financing operations worth $1.08 billion for Nigeria.