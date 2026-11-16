Nigeria’s foreign reserves lose $391 million in 16 days, biggest drop in six months

Nigeria’s gross external reserves fell by $390.94 million over 16 calendar days to $54.87 billion as of November 12, 2026, marking the largest decline over a comparable period since April.

Nigeria’s gross external reserves fell by $390.94 million over 16 calendar days to $54.87 billion as of November 12, 2026, marking the largest decline over a comparable period since April.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data show that reserves dropped from $55.26 billion on October 27 to $54.87 billion on November 12, representing a decline of approximately 0.71%.

The reduction follows a steady build-up that took reserves to a 2026 high of $55.26 billion in October. However, the country’s external reserves remain significantly above their level at the beginning of the year.

Reserves record biggest decline since April

A review of the daily CBN figures shows that the latest $390.94 million reduction is the largest decline over a 16-calendar-day period since April 2026.

Between April 8 and April 24, reserves fell by approximately $449.66 million, from $48.89 billion to $48.44 billion. The latest decline is therefore about $58.72 million smaller than the reduction recorded during that period.

The movement also continued into November, with gross reserves falling by approximately $30.29 million between November 11 and November 12, from $54.90 billion to $54.87 billion.

Other reserve components recorded similar movements:

Liquid reserves declined from $54.75 billion on October 27 to $54.37 billion on November 12, a reduction of approximately $381.93 million.

Blocked reserves stood at $502.25 million as of November 12, representing about 0.92% of gross external reserves.

Reserves remain $9.3 billion higher year-to-date

Despite the recent decline, Nigeria’s external reserves have recorded substantial growth since the beginning of 2026.

Gross reserves rose from $45.57 billion on January 2 to $54.87 billion on November 12, representing an increase of approximately $9.31 billion or 20.43%.

The accumulation was largely sustained through the year, with reserves rising from $49.58 billion at the end of May to $51.46 billion at the end of June and $51.92 billion at the end of July.

The upward movement continued in subsequent months:

August: approximately $53.81 billion.

September: approximately $54.93 billion.

October 27: $55.26 billion, the highest level recorded in 2026 so far.

Liquid reserves also increased from approximately $45.00 billion at the beginning of January to $54.37 billion on November 12, representing growth of about 20.82%.

Recent decline follows October reserve growth

The latest movement marks a reversal in reserve accumulation after the stock reached its highest level of the year in October.

Nairametrics previously reported that Nigeria’s gross foreign exchange reserves increased by $295.35 million in October 2026, representing the slowest positive monthly growth recorded so far in the year.

The country’s external reserve position has also drawn attention following improvements in net foreign reserves, which rose to a record $46 billion, according to an earlier Nairametrics report.

Although the latest decline highlights a slowdown in the accumulation of gross reserves, the year-to-date increase of $9.31 billion means the country’s reserve position remains considerably stronger than at the start of 2026.

The CBN figures establish the scale and timing of the reduction but do not identify its specific causes.