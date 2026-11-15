Explainer: What makes Nigeria’s MPC raise, hold or cut interest rates?

When the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee meets on November 23 and 24, attention will again turn to one number: the Monetary Policy Rate. The MPR currently stands at 23%, after the CBN reset it from 26.5% in September. But deciding whether to raise, hold or cut interest rates involves much more than […]

When the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee meets on November 23 and 24, attention will again turn to one number: the Monetary Policy Rate.

The MPR currently stands at 23%, after the CBN reset it from 26.5% in September.

But deciding whether to raise, hold or cut interest rates involves much more than looking at the latest inflation figure.

The MPC considers inflation, the naira, economic growth, money circulating in the economy, foreign reserves, and developments in global markets before reaching a decision.

So how does the process work, and why should borrowers, savers, and investors care?

What is the MPC?

The Monetary Policy Committee is the highest monetary policy decision-making body of the CBN.

Under the CBN Act, the committee has 12 members, including the CBN Governor as chairman, the four Deputy Governors and members appointed from within and outside the Bank.

Its responsibility is to formulate monetary and credit policy, while considering economic and financial conditions.

The committee normally meets every two months.

Before each meeting, CBN technical teams review developments in Nigeria and abroad and prepare economic assessments and forecasts. MPC members then deliberate, and decisions are taken by majority vote.

At the September 2026 meeting, the committee reset the MPR to 23%, adjusted the standing facilities corridor to +50/-300 basis points around the MPR, and retained the Cash Reserve Requirement for deposit money banks at 45%.

What does the MPC look at?

Inflation is usually one of the first indicators the committee considers, but it is not the only one.

Adaeze Onyemachi, Ag. Managing Director of Blue Marina Securities, said the committee pays particular attention to the difference between food and core inflation.

Beyond prices, she said it watches pressure on the naira, growth across important sectors, money supply, banking-system liquidity and foreign-exchange conditions. Global developments such as oil prices and interest rates in major economies also matter.

Sola Oni, Chief Executive Officer of Sofunix Investment and Communications, added foreign reserves, capital flows and credit conditions to the list.

Nigeria’s headline inflation declined to 14.63% in September from 15.39% in August, marking a fourth consecutive monthly decline.

However, the underlying picture was mixed. Food inflation stood at 19.59%, while month-on-month core inflation increased to 1.11% from -0.06% in August.

That helps explain why falling headline inflation does not automatically result in a rate cut.

Israel Adebomi, Head of Investment Banking at STL Capital & Advisory Limited, said the MPC also considers inflation expectations, exchange-rate stability, government borrowing and broader financial conditions.

In simple terms, the committee is asking whether prices are becoming more stable, whether the naira is under pressure, whether there is too much money circulating in the economy, and whether economic activity needs more support.

What makes the MPC raise, hold or cut rates?

The decision is essentially a balancing act between controlling inflation and supporting economic growth.

When inflation is rising strongly, the naira is under pressure or there is excessive liquidity in the financial system; the MPC can raise interest rates. Higher rates make borrowing more expensive and can reduce spending and credit growth.

When inflation is improving but risks remain, the MPC can hold rates, allowing previous decisions more time to work through the economy.

Isaac Osaro, Head of Investment Research at First Securities Brokers Limited, explained that sustainably easing inflation can eventually create room for lower rates, but the MPC must still consider the exchange rate, liquidity and the direction of economic activity.

A rate cut becomes more likely when inflation is falling consistently; the foreign-exchange market is relatively stable, and the CBN believes cheaper credit can support investment and growth without reigniting price pressures.

Chukwudi Nga, Managing Director/Chief Executive of MorganCapital Securities Limited, described the process as a balancing act: controlling inflation without placing unnecessary pressure on households, businesses and economic growth.

How does an MPC decision affect you?

The impact eventually reaches borrowers, savers, businesses, and investors.

For someone taking a bank loan, higher rates can mean more expensive credit, although banks do not necessarily adjust every lending rate immediately.

For savers and fixed-income investors, higher rates can improve returns available on Treasury bills, bonds, fixed deposits, and money-market instruments.

Lower rates can have the opposite effect

Onyemachi explained that cheaper borrowing can encourage spending and business investment, while returns on savings and fixed-income investments may gradually decline.

For capital-market investors, the effect goes further.

Nga said higher interest rates can make Treasury bills and bonds more attractive, while expensive borrowing can weigh company profits and reduce investors’ appetite for equities. When rates fall, businesses may find financing cheaper, and some investors may begin shifting money from fixed income into stocks in search of higher returns.

Adebomi said MPC decisions also influence commercial-paper pricing, bond yields, equity valuations and how businesses decide whether to fund themselves through loans, bonds or other sources.

The effect is not always immediate. The CBN itself describes monetary policy transmission as the process through which policy eventually affects interest rates, inflation, output, exchange rates, and employment.

What could the MPC do in November?

All five market experts who spoke to Nairametrics expect the MPC’s most likely decision at the November 23–24 meeting to be a Hold at 23%. Their reasoning is broadly similar.

Inflation is declining, and the foreign-exchange market has shown greater stability, which strengthens the case for further monetary easing. But the September adjustment from 26.5% to 23% was large and relatively recent, giving the committee reason to wait and assess its effect.

Osaro said a pause would allow the CBN to assess how the previous decision was affecting inflation, liquidity, and the wider economy.

Onyemachi also expects a hold, pointing to still-high food prices despite easing headline inflation.

Oni highlighted the rise in month-on-month core inflation as another reason for caution, while Adebomi expects the MPC to wait for stronger evidence on inflation, exchange rates and liquidity.

Nga similarly expects the MPR to remain at 23%, although he believes a modest reduction cannot be ruled out.

The CBN has already said future decisions will remain data dependent as it seeks to sustain the disinflation process. Its next meeting is scheduled for November 23 and 24, 2026.

For Nigerians, therefore, the MPC decision is more than an announcement about interest rates. It influences how much businesses and households pay to borrow, what investors earn from fixed income, how attractive equities become, and, ultimately, how quickly money moves through the economy.