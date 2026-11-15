CPPE warns political violence could weaken investor confidence ahead of 2027 elections

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has warned that rising political violence, intimidation and inflammatory rhetoric ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections could undermine investor confidence, disrupt business activities and threaten economic stability.

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has warned that rising political violence, intimidation and inflammatory rhetoric ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections could undermine investor confidence, disrupt business activities and threaten economic stability.

In a policy brief titled Political Violence and Institutional Neutrality: Safeguarding Investor Confidence Ahead of the 2027 Elections, released on November 15, 2026, the organisation urged political leaders, parties and state institutions to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law and protect the business environment.

The CPPE said escalating political tensions could discourage new investments, delay business expansion, trigger capital flight and increase pressure on the foreign exchange market, particularly as Nigeria continues to implement economic reforms.

Political violence threatens investment

According to the CPPE, political instability poses economic risks beyond electoral competition, affecting businesses, investors and the wider economy.

“Heightened political risk discourages new investments, delays expansion plans and increases investor risk premiums,” the organisation noted.

“Prolonged political instability can weaken investor sentiment, trigger portfolio outflows and intensify foreign-exchange volatility.

“Businesses incur additional expenditure on security, insurance, transportation and contingency arrangements,” the organisation noted.

It called for political violence to be condemned regardless of its perpetrators or beneficiaries, stressing that electoral ambitions should not take precedence over the protection of lives, property and investments.

Institutional neutrality critical to confidence

The organisation also identified the independence and neutrality of public institutions as essential to credible elections and a stable investment climate.

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to operate independently, transparently and professionally, without political interference or intimidation. Security agencies, it said, should provide impartial protection for political actors, electoral officials, citizens and economic assets while avoiding selective enforcement.

The CPPE also called on the judiciary to remain independent and accessible to ensure credible, timely and lawful resolution of electoral disputes.

Other institutions were urged to maintain professionalism and avoid partisan conduct:

Regulatory and law enforcement agencies should not be used for political intimidation, selective sanctions or partisan advantage.

The civil service and public administration should remain neutral in managing public resources and ensure continuity of essential services.

Government officials and political actors should respect the independence of institutions responsible for administering elections and upholding the law.

The organisation warned that politicising public institutions could weaken the rule of law, undermine regulatory predictability and increase perceptions of arbitrary government action.

It said these developments could erode confidence in the protection of investments and contractual rights, making institutional neutrality a requirement for investment security and economic competitiveness.

October security toll raises concerns

The CPPE’s warning comes amid concerns over Nigeria’s security situation as the country approaches the 2027 electoral cycle.

Nairametrics earlier reported that Nigeria recorded at least 835 security-related deaths in October 2026, the highest monthly toll of the 2026 campaign season so far.

The development follows an earlier UN report that at least 1,932 people were killed across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states between April and June 2026, as insecurity, attacks on humanitarian personnel, bureaucratic restrictions and harsh weather conditions continued to hamper aid operations in the North-East.

For businesses operating in sectors dependent on stable transport networks, reliable security and predictable government policies, election-related disruptions could translate into higher operating costs and interruptions to commercial activities.

The CPPE said the conduct of political actors and the integrity of state institutions during the 2027 electoral cycle would be important determinants of Nigeria’s political risk profile and investment outlook.