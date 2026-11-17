Nigeria's inflation landscape continued to show significant regional disparities in October 2026, with several states recording relatively modest increases in the prices of goods and services, others continued to contend with considerably stronger inflationary pressures.

Nigeria’s inflation landscape continued to show significant regional disparities in October 2026, with several states recording relatively modest increases in the prices of goods and services, others continued to contend with considerably stronger inflationary pressures.

According to the NBS October 2026 CPI report, Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 14.06% in October, from 14.63% in September.

This represents a decline of 0.57 percentage points and a further moderation in the annual rate of increase in the prices of goods and services.

Food inflation also moderated, falling to 19.13% in October, from 19.59% in September. This is a decline of 0.46 percentage points.

An analysis of the October 2026 state-level inflation data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Taraba, Sokoto and Ekiti emerged as the three states with the lowest annual all-items inflation rates in the country.

The ranking marks a change from September, when Taraba, Bauchi and Adamawa occupied the first three positions. Bauchi and Adamawa have now dropped out of the top 10, while several southern states have moved into the list.

Geopolitical distribution of the top 10 states

The October 2026 ranking presents a marked shift in the geographical distribution of states with the lowest annual headline inflation rates. Unlike September, when the North-East dominated the list, the South-West accounted for the largest share in October.

The South-West emerged as the most represented region, contributing five of the ten states: Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ondo. This means half of the country’s ten most affordable states were in the South-West geopolitical zone. This is a significant change from September, when no South-West state appeared in the top ten.

The North-West accounted for three states: Sokoto, Katsina,, and Jigawa. The region’s agricultural activities, including grain production, livestock and irrigation farming, remain important to local food supply. The region’s agricultural activities, including grain production, livestock and irrigation farming, remain important to local food supply.

The North-East, which dominated the September ranking with six states, contributed only Taraba in October.

Cross River was the only South-South state represented, ranking 10th with headline inflation of 11.2%.

Notably, none of the states from the North-Central and South-East region featured among the ten lowest-inflation states despite the region’s strong agricultural potential, indicating comparatively higher inflationary pressures across that region in October.

Top 10 states with the lowest headline inflation rates in October 2026

All ten states on the October list recorded annual headline inflation below the national rate of 14.06%.

Their performance was supported by different local economic conditions, including agricultural production, access to food markets, transport and distribution networks, as well as state-level interventions.

10. Cross River — 11.2%

Cross River completed the top ten, recording headline inflation of 11.2%, down from 13.8% in September. Food inflation declined from 21.2% to 16.3%, below the national food inflation rate.

The improvement in both measures indicates that the state recorded a more favourable annual price trend in October, particularly for food. Its agricultural potential, including the production of rice, cassava, cocoa, oil palm, yam, vegetables and other crops, provides an important foundation for local food supply.

9. Ondo — 10.3%

Ondo recorded headline inflation of 10.3%, down from 15.9% in September, moving from 25th to ninth position. However, food inflation increased from 31.5% to 31.7%, the highest among the ten states.

Ondo’s headline inflation improved considerably, but the food component remained exceptionally high. The state’s overall position therefore does not mean that food affordability improved for households.

8. Jigawa — 10.3%

Jigawa moved from sixth position in September to eighth in October, as headline inflation increased from 7.0% to 10.3%. Food inflation also rose from 8.1% to 19.5%.

The rise in both indicators suggests that inflationary pressure strengthened in the state during the period, particularly in the food basket. Despite the increase, Jigawa remained below the national headline inflation rate and within the top ten states with the lowest annual all-items inflation.

Irrigation farming, strong agricultural production and investments in rural farming communities have continued to support food availability and help cushion residents from rapid increases in living costs.

7. Katsina — 9.3%

Katsina recorded headline inflation of 9.3%, down from 8.1% in September, moving from 11th to seventh position. Food inflation increased from 11.1% to 19.9%, slightly above the national rate.

The state’s extensive agricultural activities, particularly in grains and livestock production, continue to provide buffers against severe inflation shocks.

6. Osun — 9.3%

Osun ranked sixth, with headline inflation declining from 14.5% in September to 9.3% in October. Food inflation also moderated from 25.2% to 18.0%, falling below the national food inflation rate.

The state’s focus on agricultural development, support for local farmers and initiatives to stimulate food production have contributed to moderating price growth and supporting household purchasing power.

5. Oyo — 8.8%

Oyo recorded headline inflation of 8.8%, a sharp improvement from 18.0% in September. The state moved from 32nd position to fifth, representing one of the most significant upward movements in the October ranking.

Food inflation, however, rose from 24.5% to 28.8%, making it the second-highest among the ten states on the list.

This contrast suggests that the decline in Oyo’s headline inflation was not driven by lower annual food inflation. Rather, other components of the consumer basket appear to have moderated sufficiently to pull down the overall rate.

4. Ogun — 8.5%

Ogun ranked fourth, recording headline inflation of 8.5%, down from 14.5% in September. The state’s food inflation rate, however, increased from 24.2% to 22.5%.

Although food inflation moderated by 1.7 percentage points, it remained above the national rate of 19.13%. The figures suggest that the state’s overall inflation performance was stronger than its food-price performance, even as food inflation began to ease.

Ogun’s proximity to Lagos, its industrial base and its position along important commercial routes make it a major center for the production and distribution of goods.

3. Ekiti — 7.6%

Ekiti recorded the third-lowest headline inflation rate at 7.6%, compared with 11.2% in September, moving up from 14th position to third. Food inflation, however, increased from 15.3% to 20.6%.

The state’s performance is notable because the annual headline rate declined even as food inflation remained above the national rate. This suggests that the improvement in the all-items index was not matched by equally low inflation in the food category. Non-food components may therefore have contributed to the lower overall rate.

The state’s emphasis on local agricultural development and reduced dependence on long-distance food transportation has helped cushion residents from some of the inflationary pressures facing larger urban economies.

2. Sokoto — 6.7%

Sokoto moved from 10th position in September to second in October, with headline inflation rising from 8.0% to 6.7%.

Food inflation, however, accelerated sharply to 21.4% in October from 6.1% in September, suggesting that pressures in the food segment increased significantly. Nevertheless, overall inflation remained among the lowest nationwide.

The state’s relatively low all-items inflation rate reflects ongoing economic activities around livestock production, grain markets and cross-border commerce.

1. Taraba — 6.1%

Taraba retained its position as the state with the lowest annual headline inflation rate, recording 6.1% in October, up from 1.8% in September. Its food inflation rate also moved upwards, from -7.5% to 8.9%.

The movement from negative to positive food inflation suggests that the average prices captured in the food basket were higher than a year earlier, even though the increase remained below the national food inflation rate of 19.13%.The movement from negative to positive food inflation suggests that the average prices captured in the food basket were higher than a year earlier, even though the increase remained below the national food inflation rate of 19.13%.

Agriculture remains the dominant economic activity in the state, providing considerable local food supply and reducing dependence on imports from major commercial hubs.

Lagos remains outside the top performers

Although inflationary pressures eased considerably across many parts of the country, Lagos remained outside the top ten.

The state recorded food inflation of 31.4% and headline inflation of 15.5% in October, placing it 24th nationally. While this represented an improvement relative to previous periods of elevated inflation, Lagos continued to face stronger cost pressures than most states on the affordability ranking.

As Nigeria’s commercial capital and largest consumption center, Lagos remains particularly sensitive to transportation costs, housing pressures, exchange-rate pass-through effects and supply-chain disruptions.