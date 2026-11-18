Nigerian companies are expanding their investment footprint in Kenya through acquisitions spanning banking, financial technology, energy infrastructure and capital markets.

Nigerian companies are expanding their investment footprint in Kenya through acquisitions spanning banking, financial technology, energy infrastructure and capital markets.

NGX Group announced on Monday, November 16, 2026, that it had acquired a 10% equity stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange, adding to a growing list of Nigerian investments in East Africa’s largest economy.

The transaction joins investments by Dangote Group, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and Moniepoint, highlighting an appetite for established businesses, regulated licences and infrastructure that would otherwise take years to develop independently.

NGX expands East African investments

NGX Group’s investment gives it a direct ownership interest in Kenya’s principal stock exchange. The transaction’s value was not disclosed, but it strengthens the group’s presence in East Africa, where it already holds a strategic investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange.

According to NGX Group, the acquisition is designed to strengthen connections between African capital markets, diversify its investment portfolio and create long-term shareholder value.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Temi Popoola described Kenya as an important market within East Africa’s financial ecosystem, noting that the investment would provide exposure to the region’s long-term growth potential.

Beyond potential investment returns, the Nairobi acquisition could provide opportunities for closer cooperation in market technology, investment products, capital raising and cross-border securities transactions.

The investment represents another step in NGX Group’s strategy of investing in African exchanges as capital market operators seek new revenue opportunities and regional integration. However, the extent of these opportunities will depend on future commercial arrangements and regulatory cooperation between the exchanges.

Nigerian banks acquire Kenyan lenders

Nigeria’s banking sector has emerged as a major driver of corporate acquisitions in Kenya. Zenith Bank and Access Bank have used takeovers to establish or expand their presence, acquiring existing banking platforms, customers and distribution networks.

Zenith Bank announced in April 2026 that it had completed its acquisition of 100% of Paramount Bank Kenya Limited following regulatory approvals, while its financial disclosures subsequently identified May 11, 2026, as the acquisition date used for consolidation.

According to an earlier Nairametrics report, Kenya’s competition regulator approved Zenith’s transaction subject to retaining Paramount Bank’s 78 employees for at least 12 months; the acquisition also brought indirect ownership of its bancassurance and capital businesses.

Access Bank completed its takeover of National Bank of Kenya from KCB Group in May 2025, following its acquisition of Transnational Bank in 2020; KCB subsequently disclosed consideration of KSh15.8 billion, comprising KSh12.83 billion in cash and approximately KSh2.98 billion in contingent consideration.

Access Bank’s acquisition gave its combined Kenyan operations more than 100 branches, strengthening its retail and corporate banking presence. For Zenith, Paramount provides an established platform to serve regional corporates, Nigerian businesses operating in East Africa and customers engaged in cross-border trade.

Dangote targets Kenya’s energy infrastructure

Dangote Group’s Kenyan investments extend beyond financial services into petroleum distribution and proposed refining capacity. These interests could deepen the group’s presence in East Africa as Dangote Petroleum Refinery positions itself as a supplier of refined products to African markets.

In October 2026, Aliko Dangote announced that his company had acquired approximately 25% of Kenya Pipeline Company, which operates the country’s petroleum pipeline network; the financial consideration was not disclosed in the Reuters report.

In September 2026, Dangote and Kenyan President William Ruto attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a planned $16 billion refinery at Lamu Port, designed to process 700,000 barrels of crude daily and scheduled for completion in 2030.

The proposed development includes a 1,000-megawatt power plant, while Dangote has offered East African governments a combined 30% stake and outlined plans for an eventual listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

The pipeline investment provides exposure to infrastructure serving Kenya and regional markets, although ownership does not automatically guarantee pipeline capacity or preferential distribution arrangements. The refinery remains at an early stage and faces financing, crude sourcing, infrastructure and environmental risks, but could establish a major Nigerian-backed industrial asset in East Africa if completed.

Moniepoint broadens Kenya investment footprint

Moniepoint’s acquisition of a 78% stake in Sumac Microfinance Bank in March 2026 adds a fintech dimension to Nigeria’s Kenyan investment push. The transaction provides a regulated deposit-taking institution and a platform for expanding financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises.

The acquisition followed an earlier unsuccessful attempt to enter Kenya through payments company Kopo Kopo, giving Moniepoint an existing regulatory platform for business banking, merchant payments and SME lending.

Moniepoint has built a substantial Nigerian business providing payment infrastructure and merchant financial services, but its Kenyan expansion faces competition from established institutions and digital payments providers, including Safaricom’s M-Pesa ecosystem and Equity Group.

Across the transactions, Nigerian investors are acquiring licences, customers, distribution networks and infrastructure, using established businesses to accelerate entry into a regional financial and commercial centre.

The investments span full banking takeovers, controlling fintech stakes and minority interests in financial and energy infrastructure. They demonstrate a widening Nigerian corporate presence in East Africa, although they do not establish Kenya as the largest destination for Nigerian investment without comparable country data.