The Federal Government has reported 55% implementation of resolutions reached at the 66th National Council on Health (NCH), with all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) submitting progress reports.

The Federal Government has reported 55% implementation of resolutions reached at the 66th National Council on Health (NCH), with all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) submitting progress reports.

However, gaps remain in the execution of some health policy decisions, as five of the 20 resolutions recorded implementation rates below 50%.

The figures were presented by the Director of Health Planning, Research and Statistics at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dr John Ovuoraye, during the opening of the technical session of the 67th National Council on Health in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Monday.

FG’s progress report on implementation of resolutions

According to a statement by Ado Bako, Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations at the ministry, Ovuoraye said 15 of the 20 resolutions had achieved at least 50% implementation, while 16 states recorded implementation rates of 60% or higher.

The Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC-FTHIS) Programme recorded the highest implementation rate at 69.3%, followed by the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan at 67.7%.

However, resolutions covering sodium reduction, community Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), larval source management, cosmetics safety and quality improvement recorded implementation rates below 50%.

FG identifies reporting gaps in state implementation

Ovuoraye identified reporting as a major accountability challenge, noting that only 412 of the 740 expected state-level reports had been received, representing 56% of the required submissions.

“No State reported on all 20 resolutions,” he said.

To improve implementation, he recommended assigning designated leads, timelines and measurable indicators to every new council resolution.

He also called for stronger technical support to states and the integration of council resolutions into the 2027 state budgets and Annual Operational Plans.

Ovuoraye further recommended quarterly reporting through the Multi-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation (MSDAT) dashboard to improve monitoring and accountability.

67th NCH to review health sector implementation

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and Chairman of the Technical Committee, Daju Kachollom, said the two-day technical session would review progress on the implementation of resolutions from the 66th National Council on Health.

She said the committee would also consider memoranda submitted by the Federal Ministry of Health, state governments and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to her, the committee would develop recommendations for the main council meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday, to be chaired by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Pate.

Kachollom urged participants to focus on “evidence-driven recommendations and practical implementation measures.”

She added that the memoranda before the committee aligned with the four pillars of the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint under the NHSRII. These are Effective Governance; Efficient, Equitable and Quality Health System; Unlocking Value Chains; and Health Security.

FG targets universal health coverage through health sector reforms

The Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative was unveiled in 2023 by President Bola Tinubu through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare as part of efforts to achieve universal health coverage.

The President had announced plans to overhaul healthcare infrastructure and equipment, while retraining frontline health workers to strengthen the country’s healthcare system.

Tinubu also said the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) would be redesigned to improve access to essential healthcare services in line with the National Health Act 2014.

The reforms are aimed at addressing barriers to healthcare access and strengthening primary healthcare delivery across the country.