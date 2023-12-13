President Tinubu through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has unveiled the Nigerian health sector renewal investment initiative to ensure universal health coverage in the country.

According to the President, his administration is prioritising the health sector through massive investments and the allocation of more funds to the sector in the proposed 2024 budget.

He made this known at the unveiling of Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact by Federal, State Governments, and Development Partners in Abuja on Tuesday.

The health sector renewal investment initiative

Tinubu announced plans for a comprehensive revamp of physical infrastructure, equipment, and the re-training of frontline health workers starting in 2024 after noting the importance of primary healthcare in building X’s resilient, integrated healthcare system.

To address the high cost of healthcare, the President said the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) will be redesigned to enhance access to essential healthcare services as outlined in the National Health Act (2014).

Prof. Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, outlined various significant policy measures undertaken by the administration in the health sector. He emphasized the restructuring of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) as the fundamental framework for a comprehensive sector-wide strategy.

Highlighting that the BHCPF, constituting a minimum of 1% of the Consolidated Revenue Fund, is slated to receive at least $2.5 billion in combined pooled and non-pooled financing from 2024 to 2026, Pate underlined the strategic financial commitment.

He further detailed plans to enhance the operational capacity of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), aiming to increase the number from 8,809 to 17,618 by 2027 across all states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). These PHCs, according to Pate, will be intricately connected to a comprehensive emergency care system.

Pate additionally disclosed the government’s intention to introduce a system for the collective procurement of essential pharmaceuticals in 2024. This initiative aims to decrease expenses and ensure high standards, thereby enhancing affordability for life-saving medications among the poorest Nigerians.

According to the minister, the President’s initiative to revolutionize the healthcare value chain will result in Nigeria progressively producing a larger proportion of its generic drugs, medical devices, and related components, including vaccines. This move is anticipated to diminish reliance on those primarily interested in capitalizing on the country’s markets.