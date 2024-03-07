President Bola Tinubu has directed key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government to ensure that research outcomes in science and technology play a vital role in shaping policies across critical sectors.

The directive was issued during a courtesy visit by the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) and its fellows to the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

President Tinubu emphasized his administration’s commitment to a comprehensive approach that harnesses the innovative capacity of Nigerians across public and private sectors, including farming, manufacturing, information technology, and academia.

He stressed the importance of integrating research outcomes into the policy formulation and implementation processes.

What he said

“The pathway to unlocking the potential of our national contribution to the global economy of tomorrow lies in what we do today. I am fully committed to the comprehensive integration of research and the outcomes of research with the process of policy formulation and implementation in all fields of national endeavour,” President Tinubu stated.

During his investiture as the Grand Patron of Science by the Academy, the President highlighted the global challenges and the need for increased reliance on research for solutions, particularly in health and education.

He called on relevant ministries, including Education, Health and Social Welfare, and Budget and Economic Planning, to prioritize the integration of science research into process development in their respective areas.

In response, the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Professor Ekanem Braide, expressed gratitude for President Tinubu’s support for a national research fund.

She emphasized the importance of establishing such a fund as the country moves towards a knowledge-driven economy.

Professor Braide urged collaboration across sectors, including the business community, academia, and the public sector, to make quicker progress in addressing challenges.

Professor Braide also advised the upscaling of science research infrastructure and funding for the nation’s universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

President Tinubu acknowledged Professor Braide’s historic feat as the first female President of the Nigerian Academy of Science since its establishment in 1977.