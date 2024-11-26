A new report by the Auditor-General of the Federation has unveiled the illegal retention of government vehicles worth N747.75 million by former staff of five ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The findings, detailed in the Auditor-General’s Annual Report on Non-Compliance and Internal Control Weaknesses, highlight lapses in asset management and control between 2020 and 2021.

The report sheds light on systemic failures in enforcing policies aimed at preventing the unauthorized retention of government assets by departing personnel.

Key observations from the audit

The audit disclosed that government vehicles worth N747.75 million were illegally retained by ex-staff and unauthorized persons across five MDAs.

The five MDAs mentioned in the report are Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc. (NSPM), Abuja; Public Complaint Commission, Abuja; Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Abuja; Nigeria Immigration Service; and Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State.

The NSPM Abuja accounted for the largest portion of the mismanaged vehicles, with an estimated value of N413.34 million. Meanwhile, the Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State, recorded the least amount of illegally retained vehicles, valued at N24.51 million.

The audit report read, “The sum of N747,749,365.06 (Seven hundred and forty-seven million, seven hundred and forty-nine thousand, three hundred and sixty-five naira, six kobo) was the number of government vehicles held illegally by former staff/unauthorized persons in five (5) Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc. (NSPM), Abuja, has the highest amount of N413,343,623.00 (Four hundred and thirteen million, three hundred and forty-three thousand, six hundred and twenty-three naira), while the Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State, has the least amount of N24,507,000.00 (Twenty-four million, five hundred and seven thousand naira).”

These findings raise critical questions about the enforcement of asset clearance protocols and the responsibilities of accounting officers in ensuring compliance.

The report further highlights the urgent need for improved oversight mechanisms to safeguard public assets.

What you should know

According to the report, the Establishment Circular Ref. No. SGF.19/S.52/V/720 dated February 20, 2017, explicitly requires all retiring officers to submit all government properties in their custody before final disengagement from service.

This directive, which applies to officers, permanent secretaries, and chief executives of MDAs, underscores the need for stringent clearance protocols.

The report also cited Paragraph 112(i) of the Financial Regulations (FR), 2009, which tasks accounting officers with ensuring the safety and proper maintenance of all government assets under their care.

Paragraph 2001 further mandates accounting officers to establish effective controls over the use of government vehicles. Despite these guidelines, the audit revealed significant breaches.

The unauthorized retention of government vehicles represents not only a significant financial loss but also a breach of trust in the public sector.

President Bola Tinubu recently restricted Ministers, Ministers of State, and Heads of Agencies of the Federal Government to a maximum of three vehicles in their official convoys.