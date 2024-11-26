The Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has presented the 2025 budget estimate of N429,898,968,402.31 to the Taraba State House of Assembly.

The Governor disclosed this in a statement on his official Facebook page.

The budget tagged the “Budget of Transformation,” aims to consolidate achievements from the previous year while driving economic growth and improving the welfare of the state’s residents.

Governor Kefas noted that the budget aims to foster a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable state to achieve the agenda of the administration.

“The Taraba Master Development Plan will be the working document of the State in 2025, with a budget estimate at N429,898,968,402.31

This budget encapsulates the vision for a more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable state, in order to achieve the moving forward agenda of our administration,” he said

He further noted that the budget was designed to consolidate the gains of the 2024 budget while targeting strategic sectors such as education, job creation, infrastructure, agriculture, security, and tourism.

Breakdown of the budget

The proposed appropriation allocates N266 billion (61.5%) for capital expenditure to fund development projects, while N160 billion (38.1%) is designated for recurrent expenditure to support government operations.

Governor Kefas explained, “This budget was carefully prepared to consolidate the achievements of the 2024 budget with a strategic focus on critical sectors that foster economic growth and improve the quality of life for Tarabans.”

The Taraba Master Development Plan will guide the state’s developmental strategies for 2025. Governor Kefas stated that the administration remains dedicated to delivering on its promises,

“We are ready and determined to deliver on our promises as we have done steadily in the months past.”

He also called on residents to support the government’s pro-people initiatives

“While we work round the clock to have a better and prosperous Taraba, I implore Tarabans to support our pro-people initiatives,” he said.

The proposed budget reflects a 34% increase compared to the 2024 budget, he explained that the increase is a strategic move to position Taraba State for greater socio-economic development.