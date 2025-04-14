The debut episode of Talknomics with Ugodre on Nairametrics TV kicks off with a bang as economist and presidential adviser Tope Fasua joins the show to unpack the big economic questions on every Nigerian’s mind.

This first episode looks deep into the policies, pressures, and possibilities facing the nation, from President Tinubu’s current economic ideology to how reforms are shaping Nigeria’s job market. Fasua also explains why revamping university curriculums is crucial, what “Ways and Means” really means, and why Nigeria’s standard of living often lags behind.

Wondering what keeps President Tinubu awake at night? Fasua breaks it down in a way only an insider can.

