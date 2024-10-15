President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new Directorate of State Liaison (DSL) within the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), a move aimed at enhancing coordination between national security operations and state-level governance.

Lami Chinade has been appointed as the director of the newly created directorate, marking a significant step towards stronger federal-state collaboration on security matters.

The creation of the DSL is part of President Tinubu’s broader agenda to strengthen proactive communication and policy implementation between the federal government, state governments, and local government authorities (LGAs).

The directorate will be responsible for overseeing joint decisions between State Governors and the ONSA, ensuring effective coordination of national security efforts across all levels of government.

According to a statement released by ONSA on Tuesday, the directorate’s key responsibilities will include maintaining a comprehensive database of state and local government contacts, developing community engagement programmes, and facilitating cooperation between Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on security-related initiatives.

“The Directorate of State Liaison will play a critical role in ensuring the seamless execution of national security policies across the states and local areas,” the statement noted. “Its functions will extend to conflict resolution, identifying potential areas for improvement, and fostering collaboration to enhance national security service delivery.”

One of the core objectives of the new directorate is to monitor and assess the impact of national security policies on state governance and local development. By acting as a liaison between state authorities and the federal government, the DSL will ensure that communication is clear, collaboration is effective, and security priorities are aligned at all levels.

Brief Profile on Lami Chinade

Lami Chinade, a lawyer with over 30 years of experience across various industries, assumes the role as the pioneer Director of the DSL.

Her primary duties will include oversight for the directorate, working closely with key stakeholders, including civil society organisations, to improve coordination and implementation of national security initiatives.

Chinade’s prior roles include serving as Head of the Monitoring Unit and Senior Legal Officer at the National Human Rights Commission, as well as Chief Operating Officer in the downstream operations of a leading petroleum resources company.

Her extensive background is expected to bring valuable expertise to the new role, particularly in deploying monitoring mechanisms, collecting data, and evaluating national security programmes.