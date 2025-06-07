This week on Drinks and Mics, the men pulled no punches. Ugodre, Tunji, and Arnold were joined by Samson, who came in fresh off an 8.7% return in May to reveal exactly where the smart money is going this June.

From banking big names to oil & gas juggernauts like Seplat, Samson didn’t just talk theory. He dropped names, numbers, and strategy, revealing how his fund has quietly returned 55% since launch, far outpacing the market.

But it wasn’t all high finance. The crew took a hard look at Nigeria’s “rent economy”, where getting a licence, passport, or even a visa means calling the guy who knows the guy. It’s the quiet hustle Nigerians know too well and it sparked laughter, frustration, and a serious reality check.

They also sized up Tinubu’s two-year report card, looking at consumer credit promise to the long-overdue Electricity Act. Are we finally laying the groundwork for real growth, or just stirring the soup without adding pepper?

