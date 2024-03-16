Zubaida Umar’s appointment as the first female Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was officially confirmed by President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, it was revealed that Umar is a member of both the Chartered Institute of Bankers and the Institute of Credit Administration.

During her tenure as the Executive Director of Finance and Corporate Services at the Federal Mortgage Bank, Ms. Umar played a pivotal role in spearheading the strategic transformation and modernization of the bank into a cutting-edge, digitally driven mortgage and financial services provider.

The President expressed his confidence that the new Director-General would instill much-needed financial and operational discipline within the agency. He expects her to overhaul NEMA into a performance-oriented and proactive emergency response organization, with a strong emphasis on disaster prevention and readiness for climate change impacts.

Her background

Zubaida Umar, a native of Birnin Kebbi State, is a distinguished alumna of renowned institutions such as the Robert Gordon University Business School in Scotland, where she earned an MSc in International Trade, and Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, where she obtained a BSc in Business Administration.

Her illustrious career includes serving as the Executive Director of Finance and Corporate Services at the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) before assuming the esteemed position of the first female Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). With over two decades of experience in the corporate sector, Umar is a prominent figure in the financial landscape.

She is an active member of prestigious organizations including the Chartered Institute of Bankers and the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria. Umar’s tenure as General Manager of Zonal Coordination at FMBN saw her spearheading various reform initiatives, particularly in ICT implementation, policy formulation, and risk management. Her leadership also facilitated the execution of high-value projects aimed at enhancing organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

Before her tenure at FMBN, Umar served at the Debt Management Office (DMO) from 2001 to 2006. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in monitoring and managing Nigeria’s domestic and foreign debts, contributing significantly to the country’s financial stability.

Umar’s dedication to professional development is evident in her participation in numerous leadership and management programs, including those at the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania, USA, and specialized courses in communication, project management, and affordable housing programs across the globe.