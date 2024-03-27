President Bola Tinubu has approved forming the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC), appointing the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, 18 ministers, and prominent figures from the private sector as members.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson for the president, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the PECC was established to strengthen the country’s economic governance structures, ensuring strong and coordinated economic planning and execution.

Ngelale noted that the Council comprises distinguished leaders and key government officials.

“President Tinubu establishes a comprehensive economic coordination and planning system for Nigeria.

“In a strategic move to bolster the nation’s economic governance frameworks and ensure robust and coordinated economic planning and implementation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC),” the statement reads in part.

List of the members

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Chairman of the PECC

Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Vice-Chairman of the PECC / NEC Chairman

President of the Nigerian Senate

Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum

Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

Minister of Labour and Employment

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy

Minister of Power

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources

Minister of State, Gas

Minister of Transportation

Minister of Works

The PECC will also comprise key members of the organized private sector, with the following members joining for a period not exceeding one (1) year, subject to the President’s directive:

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Mr. Tony Elumelu

Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu

Ms. Amina Maina

Mr. Begun Ajayi-Kadir

Mrs. Funke Okpeke

Dr. Doyin Salami

Mr. Patrick Okigbo

Mr. Kola Adesina

Mr. Segun Agbaje

Mr. Chidi Ajaere

Mr. Abdulkadir Aliu

Mr. Rasheed Sarumi