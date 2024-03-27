President Bola Tinubu has approved forming the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC), appointing the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, 18 ministers, and prominent figures from the private sector as members.
This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson for the president, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to the statement, the PECC was established to strengthen the country’s economic governance structures, ensuring strong and coordinated economic planning and execution.
Ngelale noted that the Council comprises distinguished leaders and key government officials.
- “President Tinubu establishes a comprehensive economic coordination and planning system for Nigeria.
- “In a strategic move to bolster the nation’s economic governance frameworks and ensure robust and coordinated economic planning and implementation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC),” the statement reads in part.
List of the members
President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Chairman of the PECC
Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Vice-Chairman of the PECC / NEC Chairman
President of the Nigerian Senate
Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum
Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance
Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development
Minister of Budget and Economic Planning
Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
Minister of Labour and Employment
Minister of Marine and Blue Economy
Minister of Power
Minister of State, Petroleum Resources
Minister of State, Gas
Minister of Transportation
Minister of Works
The PECC will also comprise key members of the organized private sector, with the following members joining for a period not exceeding one (1) year, subject to the President’s directive:
Alhaji Aliko Dangote
Mr. Tony Elumelu
Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu
Ms. Amina Maina
Mr. Begun Ajayi-Kadir
Mrs. Funke Okpeke
Dr. Doyin Salami
Mr. Patrick Okigbo
Mr. Kola Adesina
Mr. Segun Agbaje
Mr. Chidi Ajaere
Mr. Abdulkadir Aliu
Mr. Rasheed Sarumi
