Nigeria, Benin, Cameroon partner Afreximbank on border modernisation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the customs administrations of the Republic of Benin and Cameroon are working with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on a regional border modernisation programme aimed at improving cross-border trade and advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The initiative seeks to address infrastructure gaps, improve customs procedures, strengthen […]

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the customs administrations of the Republic of Benin and Cameroon are working with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on a regional border modernisation programme aimed at improving cross-border trade and advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The initiative seeks to address infrastructure gaps, improve customs procedures, strengthen digital information exchange and enhance cargo movement along the Nigeria-Benin and Nigeria-Cameroon corridors.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, NCS spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada said the discussions took place at Afreximbank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on October 12, 2026.

The meeting, led by Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adeniyi, brought together representatives of the three countries’ customs administrations, Afreximbank and technical partners to review assessment findings and identify priority interventions.

Customs agencies target digital integration

A major focus of the discussions was the Customs Declarations Exchange System (CDES), a proposed mechanism for secure information exchange among the digital customs platforms of the three countries.

The system is designed to connect Nigeria’s B’Odogwu platform, Benin’s Customs Webb and Cameroon’s Customs Information System (CAMCIS), allowing export information generated in one country to support advance preparation of import documentation in the receiving country.

According to Maiwada, the system is built around a common data model intended to improve information sharing and facilitate faster cross-border processing.

However, the receiving country’s customs administration would retain responsibility for validating the information, applying national regulations, conducting risk assessments and authorising cargo clearance.

Although development and technical testing have been undertaken, further country-specific configuration, application programming interface integration, security assessments and pilot acceptance are required before deployment.

The discussions also covered Afreximbank’s potential participation in the next Customs Partnership for African Cooperation in Trade (C-PACT) and progress towards regional and continental transit guarantee arrangements.

These measures are intended to strengthen coordination among customs authorities, improve cargo visibility and reduce procedural bottlenecks affecting regional trade.

Assessments identify infrastructure and operational gaps

The assessments of the two priority corridors highlighted infrastructure deficiencies and operational challenges that could undermine the effectiveness of a modernised border system.

At the Mfum-Ekok border between Nigeria and Cameroon, the assessment identified unreliable electricity supply, poor connectivity, inadequate information technology equipment, cybersecurity concerns and insufficient technical support.

Other challenges included the commissioning of cargo scanners and the need for coordinated single-stop border processing.

At the Sèmè-Kraké corridor linking Nigeria and Benin, the assessment found gaps in joint operating procedures and live data exchange, alongside non-functional cargo scanning and weighing facilities.

The corridor also faces unreliable electricity, traffic congestion, inconsistent operating hours and unresolved responsibilities for maintaining shared infrastructure.

Maiwada said the findings reinforced the need to address immediate operational shortcomings while developing a properly assessed and costed long-term modernisation programme.

The July 2026 benchmarking mission to Zimbabwe’s Beitbridge Border Post also informed the discussions, with participants examining how infrastructure, traffic management, pre-arrival processing and risk-based controls could be integrated into an efficient border management system.

Afreximbank proposes two-stage project preparation

To move the initiative forward, Afreximbank outlined a proposed two-stage approach beginning with independent engineering assessments and investment-cost studies at the Mfum-Ekok and Sèmè-Kraké border posts.

The second stage would involve developing separate bankable project packages for the Nigeria-Cameroon and Nigeria-Benin corridors.

According to the NCS, the proposed project preparation process would cover transaction advisory services, legal due diligence, financial modelling and the identification of suitable financing and implementation arrangements.

Afreximbank also outlined the potential use of its Project Preparation Facility to support the process.

Technical partners TMP and Bergmans Security Consultants and Supplies Limited expressed willingness in principle to consider self-financing the preparatory work.

However, the meeting did not establish a final project cost, lending commitment, designated borrower, financing structure or implementation contract.

Nigeria selected as pilot country for AfCFTA simplified trade

Earlier this year, Nairametrics reported that the AfCFTA Secretariat had selected Nigeria to be the pilot country for the implementation of its Simplified Trade Regime (STR) in West Africa.

This framework is designed to simplify the procedures for small-scale traders engaged in cross-border trade, providing easier access to regional markets and contributing to greater economic integration across the continent.

A delegation from the AfCFTA Secretariat, led by Pedro Estevao, visited Nigeria recently for engagements with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to accelerate the implementation of the STR at the NCS headquarters in Abuja.