The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat has selected Nigeria to be the pilot country for the implementation of its Simplified Trade Regime (STR) in West Africa.

This new framework is designed to simplify the procedures for small-scale traders engaged in cross-border trade, providing easier access to regional markets and contributing to greater economic integration across the continent.

The announcement was made by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Wednesday, highlighting Nigeria’s critical role in advancing intra-African trade and supporting small-scale traders who are often hindered by complex customs procedures and high transaction costs.

What they are saying

A delegation from the AfCFTA Secretariat, led by Pedro Estevao, visited Nigeria recently for engagements with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to accelerate the implementation of the STR at the NCS headquarters in Abuja.

Estevao emphasized that Nigeria, as the largest economy in the region, is well-positioned to lead the way in promoting inclusive trade and economic growth through the implementation of the STR framework.

Maiwada noted that during the engagement, the NCS presented its draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the implementation of the STR in Nigeria.

“The SOP outlined a number of key measures aimed at simplifying the customs processes for informal cross-border trade, passenger baggage handling, and low-value e-commerce transactions. The process will be supported by digital declaration systems and risk-based controls, ensuring efficiency and transparency,” he said.

Maiwada also highlighted several areas of alignment between the NCS’s SOP and the AfCFTA’s framework, including the simplification of documentation and procedures, the use of digital platforms for declarations and clearances, and the adoption of de minimis thresholds for low-value trade.

These steps aim to ensure that small-scale traders, especially women and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), can benefit from streamlined trade processes.

Both parties agreed that continued technical engagement would be crucial to fine-tuning the implementation strategy, resolving operational challenges, and aligning national and continental frameworks for smoother execution.

Get up to speed

The selection of Nigeria as the pilot country for the STR initiative is a reflection of its leadership role in driving intra-African trade, particularly under the AfCFTA.

Earlier this month, Nigeria further solidified its leadership position by signing the hosting agreement for the fifth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2027), which will be held in Lagos.

This event is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors, 2,500 exhibitors, and participants from more than 100 countries, with a target of generating over $50 billion in trade and investment deals.

This hosting agreement was signed in partnership with Afreximbank, the African Union Commission, and the AfCFTA Secretariat, underscoring Nigeria’s commitment to advancing regional economic integration and boosting trade within Africa.

More insights

The meeting between the AfCFTA and the NCS marked an important milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward becoming the pilot country for the STR implementation. The initiative not only aligns with Nigeria’s goal of facilitating trade but also strengthens regional economic integration by simplifying cross-border trade for small-scale traders.

Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the NCS, reiterated the service’s commitment to supporting MSMEs and ensuring that trade is easier, more transparent, and inclusive for small-scale traders.

Adeniyi, represented by Caroline Niagwan, Deputy Comptroller-General of Tariff and Trade, noted that the goal of the engagement was to streamline trade processes while ensuring compliance with both national and regional trade regulations.

By leveraging the AfCFTA’s framework, Nigeria aims to enhance trade facilitation and contribute to the economic empowerment of small-scale traders across the region, fostering an environment that supports economic growth and stability in West Africa.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that a survey by the Network of Practicing Non-Oil Exporters of Nigeria (NPNEN) revealed that exporters’ usage of the AfCFTA remains low, despite the N12.36 trillion non-oil export performance recorded in 2025.

The survey admits that while official data in Nigeria show rising non-oil export values and expanding destination markets, findings reveal a highly skewed export structure dominated by micro-scale exporters, with a pronounced missing middle between low-value and high-value export performers.