President Bola Tinubu has approved system-wide policies aimed at enhancing learning, skill development, enrollment, and safeguarding the academic future of the nation’s youth.

Dubbed as DOTS, the approved policies encompass Data Repository, Out-of-School Children Education, Teacher Training & Development, and Skill Development & Acquisition.

Data Repository

Addressing the crucial need for coordinated and reliable data in the education sector, President Tinubu has approved for an extensive census covering:

All educational institutions from primary to tertiary levels, assessing their conditions, facilities, infrastructure, and proximity.

Comprehensive profiling of teachers nationwide including qualifications and training.

Tracking of pupils and students across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, with a focus on gender distribution, academic performance, and attendance.

This data repository initiative will serve as a cornerstone for informed decision-making, enabling both federal and state governments to tailor interventions effectively.

Furthermore, it will facilitate real-time monitoring of student progress, particularly among vulnerable groups such as out-of-school children and those with specific learning needs.

Out-of-School Children’s Education and Training

Building on existing efforts, the Federal Ministry of Education is intensifying its drive to educate and train the nation’s out-of-school children, with approximately two million beneficiaries already in the pipeline.

Teachers’ Development and Support

The Federal Ministry of Education is set to provide training in digital skills, empowering teachers to integrate technology seamlessly into classroom environments across all education levels in a bid to equip educators with digital competencies.

Skill Development and Acquisition for All Levels

President Tinubu’s commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce is highlighted by the approval of the National Skills Framework.

This framework will cater to the diverse skill needs across different education levels, ensuring that Nigerian students are equipped with the competencies demanded by the 21st-century global economy.

The implementation of these initiatives is poised to bridge existing gaps, elevate education quality, and mitigate unemployment concerns by equipping students with both foundational knowledge and practical skills.