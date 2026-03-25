The Federal Government has approved the disbursement of N32 billion to primary healthcare facilities as part of ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s health sector.

This was disclosed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, while addressing journalists on the sidelines of the 14th Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC) meeting in Abuja.

The funds will be disbursed under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to strengthen service delivery and improve access to essential healthcare services across the country.

What they are saying

The Minister of Health said the approval follows updated reform guidelines aimed at strengthening primary healthcare delivery across the country.

“The committee approved the disbursement of N32 billion to existing Basic Health Care Provision Fund facilities, following last year’s reform guidelines,” he said.

“Plans are underway to expand direct facility financing to 5,000 additional healthcare centres across the country.”

The minister disclosed that the reforms are already improving access to critical healthcare services, particularly for women and children, with the free fistula programme having reached over 4,000 women.

“More than 40,000 women have received reimbursed emergency obstetric services, making critical care more affordable.”

He added that reimbursement for neonatal care is also being introduced, as part of broader improvements in maternal and child health services.

On emergency services, the minister said ambulance tariffs had been reviewed upward to ensure both private and public providers are adequately compensated for life-saving interventions.

In the area of immunisation, Nigeria recorded a major milestone, with over 102 million children vaccinated during the integrated measles and rubella campaign, alongside ongoing polio vaccination and treatment of neglected tropical diseases.

More insights

Acting Secretary of the MOC Secretariat, Dr Aishatu Bajoga, said disbursements under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) have remained steady over the years, supported by budgetary allocations from 2018 to 2024.

“The report shows that in 2025, twelve inflows totalling N131.5 billion were recorded, supporting quarterly disbursements to PHC facilities.

“Early 2026 inflows remain limited, with N8.95 billion received so far, and a memo for approval of the Q1 2026 disbursement of N32.88 billion is set for consideration,” she said.

According to Bajoga, access to healthcare is improving, with health insurance coverage reaching 21.7 million Nigerians by Q4 2025, with the BHCPF contributing about 13 per cent.

She added that 2,708 primary healthcare centres now meet Level 2 standards, while 83 per cent of facilities recorded an average quality score of 80 per cent.

Maternal and child health outcomes have also improved, with skilled birth attendance rising by more than 100,000 deliveries, representing a 34 per cent increase between Q1 and Q4 2025.

Emergency medical transport services have expanded significantly, growing from 13 states in early 2025 to 26 states by Q1 2026, benefiting nearly 18,000 people within a three-month period.

Bajoga also highlighted improvements in governance and accountability, noting that monitoring across 11 states and 66 facilities showed better coordination and stronger community engagement.

However, she pointed out that challenges such as delays in disbursement and human resource gaps persist, with efforts ongoing to address them.

What you should know

Nigeria’s primary healthcare system remains significantly underperforming. Data reported by Nairametrics shows that less than 30% of Nigerians are satisfied with public healthcare services, reflecting widespread concerns about poor service delivery, infrastructure, and affordability.

Last year, the government disclosed that it had to revitalise over 901 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the country, with plans to upgrade an additional 2,701 facilities, highlighting the scale of underperformance in the sector.

Assessments by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) showed that over 18,000 PHCs were evaluated nationwide, with major service delivery gaps identified, including poor infrastructure, inadequate staffing, and limited access to essential services.

To address these challenges, the government expanded funding under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), increasing supported facilities from 8,406 to 17,600 PHCs, while also raising quarterly allocations to improve service delivery

While thousands of primary healthcare centres exist across the country, many are either under-equipped or not fully functional, limiting access to quality care, especially in rural areas.