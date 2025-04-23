The Federal Government has announced the revitalization of over 901 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across Nigeria, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

In addition, the government plans to upgrade 2,701 more PHCs, as part of efforts to ensure that each ward in the country has at least one fully functional health centre.

Dr Muyi Aina, Executive Director of NPHCDA, disclosed this on Tuesday during the agency’s first quarterly news conference for 2025, held in Abuja.

He noted that the initiative is part of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Programme and the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint.

He stated that the NPHCDA has adopted a three-pillar strategy aimed at strengthening the primary health care (PHC) system, restoring public trust in healthcare services, and enhancing the nation’s frontline health security.

“Our goal is to rebuild trust in our health system by ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of their location, has access to quality and functional primary health care,” he said.

Addressing service delivery gaps and increasing investment

According to him, the agency has assessed over 18,000 PHCs across the country and identified service delivery gaps, which are now being addressed through increased federal investment and strategic collaborations with state governments and development partners.

To support these efforts, the number of PHCs funded under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) is being increased from 8,406 to 17,600.

He added that high-volume PHCs will now receive N800,000 per quarter, while low-volume centres will get N600,000, an increase from the previous uniform rate of N300,000.

Aina also unveiled new digital tracking and accountability tools, including a real-time public dashboard for monitoring PHC status (https://phc.nphcda.gov.ng) and a digitised financial management app, which has already been piloted in four states.

Key highlights of the PHC revitalization plan

He explained that these tools are designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in PHC operations.

“Key highlights of the plan include: The launch of a digitised financial management system to streamline fund usage and reporting across PHCs.

“Expanded use of BHCPF’s four gateways: NPHCDA, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), for infrastructure, health security, and emergency response.

“A commitment to the accountable use of the one billion dollars mobilized by the Federal Government for PHC revitalization.

“Implementation of tiered funding models based on PHC capacity and service volume, along with strengthened workforce development and partnerships with states to ensure skilled and consistent staffing.”

Aina reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to reaching every child and community with life-saving vaccines as Nigeria marked African Vaccination Week 2025.

He emphasized the theme, “Immunization for All is Humanity Possible,” and urged citizens and the media to utilize the public dashboard to monitor PHC progress and contribute to transparency in the country’s health delivery system.

Immunization as a cornerstone of primary health care

Dr. Eshetu Wassie, Head of the Expanded Programme on Immunization at WHO, highlighted that immunization is not only a cornerstone of primary health care but also a fundamental human right.

He stressed the effectiveness of vaccines, which have saved more than 154 million lives in the past 50 years.

“As we gather for 2025 and African Vaccination Week, I urge all of us, governments, partners, health workers, communities, and the media to recommit to this life-saving mission,” Wassie said.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Cristian Munduate, emphasised the need to reach the most vulnerable populations.

She highlighted that one in three infants remained unreached, with “zero-dose” children being the most vulnerable.

Munduate also called for stronger partnerships, increased domestic funding, and community-driven solutions to address barriers such as insecurity and vaccine access.

She urged the media to help build trust in vaccines and ensure that no child is left behind, rather than amplifying misinformation.