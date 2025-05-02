Nigeria has secured a $191 million Health Systems Strengthening (HSS-3) grant from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to strengthen its health systems and improve immunisation coverage, particularly reaching underserved populations.

The initiative, announced on Friday in Abuja by Dr. Alex de Jonquières, Gavi’s Director of Health Systems and Immunisation Strengthening, targets 1.8 million zero-dose children, those who have never received any routine vaccines and aims to raise immunisation coverage to 84% by 2028.

De Jonquières described the $191 million grant as one of Gavi’s largest ever, highlighting its scale and significance.

He noted that it was the result of an inclusive planning process led by Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), state governments, development partners, and civil society.

“The investment will support health system expansion, particularly at the sub-national level. Nearly 80% of the funds will be allocated to states, and more than 10% will go directly to civil society organisations to reach the most underserved communities,” said de Jonquières.

Recognising Nigeria’s immunisation milestones

He commended Nigeria’s progress, noting that over 62 million children have been vaccinated, two million deaths averted, and nine new vaccines—including those for HPV and malaria—successfully introduced.

De Jonquières added that Gavi has invested more than $2.4 billion in Nigeria since 2000.

“This support has enabled the renovation of 493 primary healthcare centres, the recruitment of 3,683 health workers, and the procurement of cold chain equipment and logistics vehicles to strengthen immunisation delivery,” he said.

Despite these gains, he pointed out that Nigeria still carries the world’s highest burden of zero-dose children, stressing the need for increased domestic investment, stronger accountability, and deeper collaboration.

“As we launch this new phase, we stand at a transformative moment. No child should die from a vaccine-preventable disease,” he added.

Measles-rubella campaign set for 2025

He also announced an additional $100 million investment for a nationwide measles-rubella campaign in 2025, which aims to protect more than 100 million children, Gavi’s largest campaign in Nigeria to date.

“This support aligns with Nigeria’s Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) and broader health sector reforms to drive systemic improvements and sustainable progress in child health outcomes.”

UNICEF, WHO call for long-term investment in health

Ms. Christian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, urged stakeholders to view health as a public investment rather than expenditure.

She emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector to ensure sustainable health systems.

“There is a need to expand the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), improve transparency in resource use, upgrade healthcare worker training and conditions, strengthen global partnerships, and scale up digital health solutions. These efforts must be seen as long-term investments in a healthier future for all Nigerians, especially children,” she said.

WHO backs reform and equity-focused approach

Dr Walter Mulombo, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Nigeria, reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to strengthening the country’s health system through a rights-based approach grounded in governance, transparency, and partnerships.

He highlighted governance as a critical pillar of health systems strengthening and commended Nigeria’s progress with the SWAp.

He emphasised urgent priorities, including reducing zero-dose children, expanding malaria and HPV vaccinations, and introducing the measles-rubella vaccine.

HSS-3 programme to run from 2025 to 2028

The HSS-3 initiative, supported by Gavi and global partners, aims to improve healthcare access for women and children, particularly in underserved areas.

Running from 2025 to 2028, the programme will address resource gaps, strengthen leadership and oversight, and expand primary healthcare services across Nigeria.