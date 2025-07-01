Unified Payments Services Limited, a trailblazer in Nigeria’s fintech space, has partnered with Without Capes, an organisation committed to nurturing young minds to instill core life values in students across Nigeria.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, held across several schools in Lagos, including Riverbank School, Kings College, Methodist Girls High School, and Green Springs School, introduced the students to the Life Values Journal, a thoughtful tool designed to help young people grow in character and civic responsibility.

Centered on the message of values, the students explored how six essential life principles: Kindness, Empathy, Patience, Self-control, Confidence and Humility can shape their choices, relationships, and roles in society.

Speaking on the initiative, the Director, Corporate Services, Unified Payments, Vivian Okolo, explained that the company’s sponsorship reflects its commitment to nurturing not only technological progress but also human potential, beginning with the hearts and minds of the next generation.

Okolo advised students to adopt a solution-driven mindset, emphasizing that every young person has the power to become a problem-solver, a change-maker maker and a patriot. She also encouraged them to view innovation as a form of kindness and national service, identifying challenges within their communities and responding with creativity and care.

“Creating solutions to real problems in your country is one of the highest acts of kindness. Business should not just be about making money; it should be about making a difference. Our goal is to raise a generation that leads with heart and intention. We believe that when children grow in values, they grow into responsible adults; the kind who build strong families, healthy societies and prosperous nations,” she said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Without Capes, Olajumoke Oluwatunmibi, expressed her excitement about the impact of the initiative on young learners, noting that building a better future for Nigeria requires more than just innovation but demands intentional investment in the minds and values of the next generation. Oluwatunmibi added that the partnership with Unified Payments enables Without Capes to reach more children with the tools they need to grow into better, value-driven versions of themselves.

”The journal was created to help children develop a sense of identity, purpose, and social responsibility from an early age. We believe that values are the roots from which excellence grows. When students are guided to reflect on who they are becoming, they are more intentional about their behavior and the impact they have on others,” she said.