Experts have expressed mixed reactions over President Tinubu’s decision to extend doctors’ retirement age to 65, with some seeing it as a solution to Nigeria’s brain drain, others arguing it may limit opportunities for younger doctors and fail to address deeper challenges in the healthcare system.

Nigeria has lost over 16,000 doctors to migration in the past five years, according to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate.

Critics emphasize the need for improved working conditions and better incentives to prevent the continued migration of medical personnel.

Despite Nigeria having approximately 300,000 health professionals across various cadres, only 55,000 licensed doctors are actively practicing, even though 85,000–90,000 are registered. Many have moved abroad, seeking better pay and working conditions in the UK, US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has warned of an impending shortage of healthcare consultants, with 1,700 consultants aged 55 and above set to retire within the next five years.

Government’s rationale for the policy

On February 5th, President Bola Tinubu approved an increase in the retirement age for medical doctors and healthcare workers, extending it from 60 to 65 years. The extension aims to curb workforce migration, enhance knowledge transfer, and stabilize Nigeria’s healthcare system

NMA’s long-standing advocacy

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has historically advocated for increasing the retirement age. The new policy raises the retirement age from 60 to 65 years for medical doctors and from 65 to 70 years for consultants and professors, aligning with global best practices.

Healthcare unions, including NMA, Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), have largely welcomed the policy.

Olowojebutu: Policy will retain talent and stabilize the system

“This move is critical in addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals and ensuring that experienced doctors and other medical workers remain in the system,” the First Vice President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, told Nairametrics in an interview.

Olowojebutu stated that increasing the retirement age of health workers from 60 to 65 will help address the problem of brain drain in the healthcare sector. The policy, he explained, would allow senior professionals to continue contributing their expertise while guiding the next generation.

“It will boost doctors’ morale, enhance training capacity, and improve the experience of younger healthcare professionals,” he added.

He also emphasized that the extension would ensure healthcare workers remain in service longer, passing on their knowledge and stabilizing the workforce. “With this, we can maintain the necessary staffing levels and build a more resilient healthcare system,” he stated.

Concerns over productivity and systemic issues

However, stakeholders stress that without comprehensive reforms, including better infrastructure and remuneration, the measure may only provide a temporary solution to Nigeria’s struggling health sector.

Dr. Laz Eze, public health consultant and founder of TalkHealth9ja, has raised concerns over the increase in the retirement age for medical professionals, questioning its effectiveness in addressing brain drain in the sector.

“While it may retain health workers a little longer—perhaps for an additional five years—the question remains: will this significantly improve productivity?”

He emphasized that most senior medical professionals nearing retirement, particularly those aged 60 to 65, are already in administrative roles such as heads of departments, deans of faculties, or medical directors.

Questioning the rationale

According to Dr. Eze, “Even for those not in administrative positions, they are only called upon when their expertise is specifically needed. Could we achieve the same results without increasing the retirement age? What analysis was done to support this decision?”

He also argued that increasing the retirement age does not address the root causes of brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector.

“The retirement age of 60 years is not the reason doctors are leaving. If Nigeria is serious about addressing brain drain, it must tackle the fundamental issues driving health workers away,” he said.

He pointed out that a policy framework was approved in 2024 with both short-term and long-term solutions, emphasizing that commitment to implementing these measures is what truly matters.

Age-related concerns and workforce implications

Dr. Eze further questioned whether the rationale for setting the retirement age at 60 years had changed, both in Nigeria and globally.

“At 60 and above, many professionals may not have the same physical strength to handle rigorous medical duties. Shouldn’t they be allowed to rest for the sake of their health? Non-communicable diseases are more prevalent at that age,” he noted.

Similarly, Dr. Larne Yusuf, a general practitioner, warned that retaining older professionals could limit opportunities for younger medical graduates and lead to job stagnation in the healthcare system.

“If we keep extending service years, younger doctors may struggle to secure positions in government hospitals. This could discourage new entrants into the profession or push them to seek employment overseas,” he cautioned.

He highlighted the physically and mentally demanding nature of medical practice, arguing that not every doctor can handle high-pressure environments into their late sixties or seventies. “Fatigue and burnout could compromise patient safety,” he added.

What other countries are doing

Nigeria is not alone in considering policy adjustments regarding medical professionals’ service years. In the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) has encouraged retired doctors to return to practice during critical shortages such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the US, many states allow doctors to work into their seventies, with provisions for competency evaluations. However, these policies are often accompanied by structured retraining and wellness programs to ensure aging doctors perform effectively.

Some African nations, like Rwanda, have taken a different approach by investing in medical education and increasing incentives for younger professionals rather than extending the retirement age.

Way Forward: Balancing policy and practicality

Given the mixed reactions, stakeholders emphasize that any decision on extending service years must be accompanied by comprehensive reforms.

Some experts suggest that rather than a blanket extension of the retirement age, a flexible system should be implemented with suggested alternatives, including voluntary extension with competency assessments, transitioning older doctors into mentorship roles, regular health evaluations, and improving working conditions to enhance retention rather than merely extending service years.