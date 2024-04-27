Mr. Olabode Sowunmi, CEO of Cabtree Limited and Chairman of the Hydrogen and New Energy Committee of the Nigerian Gas Association, has issued an appeal to Nigerians to recognise energy theft as not only an anti-social but also a criminal offence.

He made this call during his presentation on the Nairametrics energy industry outlook on harnessing Nigeria’s energy sector to supercharge our economic growth.

Sowunmi highlighted the necessity of having scapegoats for energy theft, emphasising that lasting solutions to the challenges in the power sector will only materialise through consistent adherence to proper protocols over an extended period.

What he said

According to Sowunmi, there is an imperative for a shift in societal mindset. He pointed out the troubling trend where individuals who engage in power theft are sometimes celebrated rather than reprimanded.

He reiterated that energy theft is both anti-social and criminal, urging Nigerians to adopt a culture of accountability and hold perpetrators responsible for their actions.

“As a people, we need to change our orientation. When people steal power, they rob us of our commonwealth.”

“Once we understand that energy theft is anti-social and criminal, it will reduce. We must learn to hold people accountable- the criminals, the people responsible in the power sector.”

“There needs to be scapegoats in energy theft just like Bobrisky was used as a scapegoat to curb naira mutilation.”

“The challenges in the power sector will be solved when the right things are done consistently over a long period of time.”

What you should know

Sowunmi stressed the critical importance of Nigerians understanding the true cost of electricity.

He asserted that it is unjustifiable to consume electricity without bearing the associated costs.

Sowunmi emphasised that determining accurate pricing is paramount, irrespective of affordability.

He further stated that once the appropriate pricing structure is established, discussions on how citizens can afford it can ensue.

“There must be knowledge of the right pricing of power. Whether it is affordable is different. The affordability is another topic, but we can’t see something of N200 and say it is too expensive when it is the right price.”

“After obtaining the right prices, we can now discuss how citizens can afford it.”