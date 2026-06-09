This is according to the latest Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, June 8, which shows that the total value of agricultural goods traded stood at N2 trillion, with exports accounting for N1.17 trillion.

Nigeria’s agricultural export sector faced strong headwinds in the first quarter of 2026, experiencing a noticeable contraction compared to previous quarters.

This is according to the latest Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, June 8, which shows that the total value of agricultural goods traded stood at N2 trillion, with exports accounting for N1.17 trillion.

While agriculture remains a vital pillar of the country’s non-oil trade, outbound shipments of agricultural products fell by 31.20% compared to the N1.7trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025).

It also dropped by 11.39% from the N1.32 trillion recorded in the final quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025).

The export basket continues to exhibit structural concentration, dominated heavily by a few traditional cash crops.

Geographically, Asia led as the primary market destination for Nigeria’s agricultural products, purchasing goods worth N529.45 billion, closely followed by Europe at N500.34 billion.

Below are the top 10 most exported agricultural products from Nigeria in Q1 2026, ranked by their value.

10. Crude Shea (Karite) Oil

The extraction and export of raw shea components closed out the top ten list, relying heavily on global cosmetics and personal care formulation demands.

Export Value: N9.14 billion

Share of Total Agriculture Exports: 0.78%

The commodity continues to enjoy demand from food, cosmetics, and personal care manufacturers globally, offering opportunities for further expansion of Nigeria’s agro-processing sector.

9. Other Cut Flowers & Flower Buds (Fresh/Dried)

Horticultural goods captured a niche market, displaying ongoing international interest in commercial and ornamental decorative floriculture products.

Export Value: N12.23 billion

Share of Total Agriculture Exports: 1.04%

Although relatively small compared to mainstream export crops, flower exports provide evidence of growing diversification within the agricultural export basket.

8. Other Frozen Shrimps and Prawns

Marine exports held a moderate footprint, showing the small yet steady role of high-protein maritime trade lines in cushioning non-oil metrics.

Export Value: N14.30 billion

Share of Total Agriculture Exports: 1.22%

Seafood remained an important niche export segment for Nigeria.

Frozen shrimps and prawns continue to attract demand from international markets due to their premium value and foreign exchange earning potential.

7. Cashew Nuts Shelled

Processed cashew nuts recorded minor positioning compared to raw kernels, illustrating the lingering capacity hurdles faced by domestic industrial shelling factories.

Export Value: N16.69 billion

Share of Total Agriculture Exports: 1.42%

Shelled cashew nuts represent a higher-value processed alternative to raw cashew exports.

Although export earnings remain relatively modest compared to cashew nuts in shell, the category demonstrates gradual progress in local processing capacity.

6. Natural Cocoa Butter

This mid-tier derivative underpins Nigeria’s gradual move from exporting raw beans to providing high-value manufacturing extracts used globally in confectionery and cosmetics.

Export Value: N41.69 billion

Share of Total Agriculture Exports: 3.56%

Natural cocoa butter was the highest-ranked processed cocoa product exported during the quarter.

Its appearance among the top exporters indicates growing opportunities for value addition within Nigeria’s cocoa industry, although processed cocoa exports remain far smaller than raw cocoa bean exports.

5. Flours and Meals of Soya Beans

Agro-processed soya derivatives showcased value-addition potential, operating as a smaller but crucial processing bridge inside the broader oilseed segment.

Export Value: N53.20 billion

Share of Total Agriculture Exports: 4.54%

The product reflects some degree of value addition beyond raw agricultural exports, although earnings remain significantly below those generated by raw cocoa, sesame, and cashew exports.

4. Cashew Nuts in Shell

Raw cashew shipments continued to bring in stable revenue, reflecting a legacy reliance on international processing ecosystems before final market distribution.

Export Value: N119.76 billion

Share of Total Agriculture Exports: 10.22%Cashew nuts in shell remained a major source of export earnings despite growing efforts to encourage local processing.

The commodity continues to benefit from strong demand in Asia countries like India and Vietnam, where most raw cashew nuts are processed before being re-exported to global consumer markets.

3. Soya Beans (Excluding Seeds)

Unprocessed soya bean exports posted strong volumes in Q1 2026, presenting a major primary commodity supply pipeline to South Asian industrial players.

Export Value: N129.27 billion

Share of Total Agriculture Exports: 11.03%

Primary Destination Markets: India (N113.86 billion) and Canada (N11.15 billion)

India stood out as a clear consumer powerhouse for this commodity, accounting for approximately 88% of Nigeria’s total outbound raw soya beans during the quarter under review.

2. Sesamum Seeds

Oilseed exports remained a heavy pillar of non-oil trade earnings, finding their primary footing within industrial manufacturing hubs across eastern Asia.

Export Value: N153.78 billion

Share of Total Agriculture Exports: 13.12%

Primary Destination Markets: China (N76.55 billion) and Japan (N21.11 billion)

Despite global logistics constraints, strong demand from major crushing facilities in China and Japan kept sesame seeds securely positioned as Nigeria’s second-largest agricultural asset.

1. Superior Quality Cocoa Beans

Premium cocoa beans secured their spot as Nigeria’s single largest agricultural export commodity, heavily driving the country’s trade balances with the European Union.

Export Value: N596.90 billion

Share of Total Agriculture Exports: 50.91%

Primary Destination Markets: The Netherlands (N228.36 billion) and Belgium (N98.56 billion)

The performance underscores Europe’s sustained demand for premium confectionery raw materials, with the Netherlands and Belgium consuming over half of the entire output of this grade.

What You Should Know

Cocoa remains overwhelmingly dominant.

Superior quality cocoa beans alone generated N596.9 billion, accounting for roughly 51% of all agricultural export earnings in Q1 2026. When cocoa butter, standard quality cocoa beans, and roasted cocoa beans are included, cocoa-related products contributed more than N643 billion to agricultural exports, highlighting Nigeria’s continued dependence on a single commodity group.

It is noteworthy to point out that only five products generated nearly 90% of total earnings.

The five leading export products—superior quality cocoa beans, sesame seeds, soya beans, cashew nuts in shell, and soybean meal—generated approximately N1.05 trillion, representing almost 90% of total agricultural export earnings. This concentration leaves the sector vulnerable to commodity price swings and supply shocks.

Additionally, agricultural exports were concentrated in two continents, Asia and Europe. While Asia reached N529.45 billion, exports to Europe stood at N500.34 billion. Together, both regions accounted for nearly 88% of Nigeria’s agricultural export earnings during the quarter.