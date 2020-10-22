Business
BRT owners, Primero says they lost N100 million to #ENDSARS protest
Primero Transport Services (PTS) Ltd, the owners of BRT Busses have lost over N100 million in 6 days due to the #ENDSARS protest
Primero Transport Services (PTS) Ltd, the owners of BRT Buses have lost over N100 million in 6 days due to the #ENDSARS protest which has ravaged Nigeria’s economic capital of Lagos in the last 10 days.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria, PTS Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Mutiu Yekeen, said that the company made a lot of losses between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21.
“We are hoping something better will come out of the situation because, presently, the situation has impacted negatively on our business in terms of revenue generation. We have lost over N100 million in the last six days but we decided to stop operations to avoid damage to our vehicles and also for the safety of commuters as an organisation. We value our customers more importantly; that is why we stopped operation due to volatility of the state especially in Ikorodu. If you listen to the news this morning, you will discover that people cannot travel from Ikorodu to any part of Lagos,” Yekeen said.
Things got worse for BRT on Wednesday after suspected hoodlums burnt several buses at the Oyingbo/Iddo terminal in Lagos. According to NAN, a large number of new BRT buses yet to be deployed to routes but parked in the terminus situated behind the railway line in Oyingbo, have all been consumed by the raging fire.
Several government-owned buildings and assets were torched by protesters across Lagos including Police Stations. The suspected hoodlums also set ablaze buildings belonging to private businesses while several shopping malls were looted.
What this means: Following the curfew imposed across the state and the subsequent arson of the company’s buses and terminals, it is unlikely that they will return to business anytime soon. The losses will likely continue and could lead to a request for a bailout if the company is to sustain operations.
Business
IGP orders immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs
The IGP has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to all VIPs across the country.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers who are attached to all Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the country.
According to media reports, those exempted from the IGP’s directive, are police officers attached to Government Houses, the Senate President, and the Speaker House of Representatives.
The directive was contained in a police wireless message dated October 21, 2020, that was sent virtually to Zonal Assistant Inspector General of Police and State Commissioners of Police with reference number, CB:4001/DOPS/SPU/FHQ/ABU/VOL./ORDER.
The statement said, “any commander who violates this order will bear the consequences.”
This is new directive is coming barely 10 days after the police authorities disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), following nationwide protests against the squad for high handedness and extrajudicial killings.
The signal, which was signed by the AIG POL, Protect, Force Headquarters, Abuja, partly read, “Any protect personnel found escorting or guarding any VIP with or without a firearm is deemed to be deployed by the commander and the commander will be sanctioned.”
It further directed the affected personnel to report to their respective command Commissioners of Police.
It can be recalled that successive IGPs have issued similar orders in the past, which were barely implemented.
In another development, the IGP has sent emissaries to the Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, in a bid to have a smooth working relationship with the retired police boss.
It was gathered that two former IGs, Mike Okiro and Suleiman Abba; visited the PSC Chairman at his office in Abuja on Wednesday, following Smith’s refusal to meet with Adamu on several occasions.
A source explained that Okiro and Abba spent over three hours trying to persuade Smith to reconcile with the IG, who has been at loggerheads with the PSC over the recruitment of constables into the Nigeria Police Force.
What this means: This appears to be part of measures aimed at kick-starting the much talked about reforms in the Nigerian Police Force. The full implementation of this order will make more police officers available to provide security to Nigerians as a huge number of the force provides security to private individuals and companies, in a country that is greatly under policed.
Business
#EndSARS: Lagos orders investigation of Lekki Toll Plaza shooting
The Lagos State Government has ordered an investigation into the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate.
The Lagos State Government has ordered an investigation into the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting that was allegedly done by some men of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday evening.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and shared via the state’s Twitter handle.
It stated, “There have been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals, who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.
“The State Government has ordered an investigation into the incident.
“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish.”
According to the statement, Governor Sanwo-Olu advised Lagosians to remain calm and not allow criminals, who have hijacked the noble protest of our gallant youths, to succeed in their evil plan of turning our dear state upside down.
Omotoso assured that the Governor will do everything within his power to ensure that the lives of all Lagosians are protected at all times.
There have been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo @gboyegaakosile #LASG pic.twitter.com/wP0dsQ3sBD
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 20, 2020
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in all parts of the state, with effect from 4 pm, which was later shifted to 9pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
This is due to the raging #EndSARS protests and demonstrations in the state which has been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums, with attacks on innocent citizens and destruction of properties.
Business
I won’t approve 2021 budget without provisions for #EndSARS victims, ASUU – Gbajabiamila
Gbajabiamila said that he will not sign off on the budget unless it guarantees compensation of the families of victims of police brutality.
The Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has vowed that he will not sign off the 2021 Appropriation Bill presently before the National Assembly if adequate provisions are not made for the compensation of the families of the victims of police brutality and meeting the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
Gbajabiamila insisted that the implementation of the agreement between ASUU and the Federal Government must also be captured in the budget. Both the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate are expected to sign bills passed by the National Assembly before they are transmitted to the President for assent.
In his opening remarks at the plenary on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said,
“I will not sign off on a 2021 budget that does not have adequate provisions to compensate those who have suffered violence from police in the last decade. I will not sign off on a budget that does not meet the reasonable demands of ASUU to which government has already acceded.”
The speaker said that he hopes to visit the families of those who have been victims of police brutality, alongside some of his colleagues in the house of representatives. He described the youths protesting across the country as midwives of national rebirth, saying their agitation has brought about a historical moment in the country.
“You (protesting youths) have moved a nation to action, and now you must join in doing the hard work of making real the vision of a more just, more prosperous, and more resilient nation.
“We see your true cause. Please do not allow your righteous cause to be hijacked by those with base motives, who see in this moment an opportunity to pursue vendettas, to spread division, exploit the many existing fissures that exist in our society, and bring our nation to its knees.
“You have raised your voices and marched to demand a better Nigeria. From Abuja to Washington, to Calgary and London, your voices have been heard. Do not allow anybody to convince you that to withdraw from the streets now is to concede defeat. This is the time to move your agitation from the chaos of the streets to the painstaking deliberations and strategic partnerships that birth policy and produce legislation.
“It is time to mobilize your voices in support of specific policy interventions that will deliver on our shared objectives of national renewal and a country that reflects the best of us. I thank you, your country thanks you, and history will be kind to you,” he said.
(READ MORE: Buhari earmarks N420 billion for N-Power, GEEP and others under NSIP in 2021 budget)
He said the #EndSARS protests have gotten more serious with pockets of violence in parts of the country as it seems to have been hijacked by those who have a different agenda.
Gbajabiamila noted that the Federal Government, through the National Human Rights Commission, had set up a panel of inquiry to take complaints from victims of police brutality.
He promised some measures to address the problem of police brutality in the country which includes drafting new legislation that enables a system to hold erring police officers to account for their conduct in the performance of their duties.
According to Gbajabiamila, the draft legislation which will be enacted in collaboration with the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), will be ready for consideration within 30 days.