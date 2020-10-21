Cryptocurrency
Paypal to offer Cryptos by early 2021
This offering was made possible through a partnership with Paxos Trust Company
PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Tuesday announced it will be providing its users the opportunity to buy, hold and sell cryptos directly from their PayPal account by early next year.
It also hinted at a strategy to significantly boost its crypto’s utility capability by making it readily available as a funding source for purchases at its 26 million clients globally.
In a press statement seen by Nairametrics, Dan Schulman, president, and CEO, PayPal, gave key insights on why the global payment company was going crypto; “The shift to digital forms of currencies is inevitable, bringing with it clear advantages in terms of ;
- financial inclusion and access,
- efficiency
- speed
- resilience of the payments system
- and the ability for governments to disburse funds to citizens quickly.”
“Our global reach, digital payments expertise, two-sided network, and rigorous security and compliance controls provide us with the opportunity, and the responsibility, to help facilitate the understanding, redemption, and inter-operability of these new instruments of exchange,” he said.
Furthermore, he said, “We are eager to work with central banks and regulators around the world to offer our support and to meaningfully contribute to shaping the role that digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce.”
This offering was made possible through a partnership with Paxos Trust Company, a regulated provider of crypto services and products.
PayPal was also granted a conditional Bitlicense by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), In a statement credited to Linda A. Lacewell, superintendent, NYDFS, she said; “NYDFS’ approval today follows our June 2020 announcement for a new framework for a conditional Bitlicense to encourage, promote, and assist interested institutions to have a well-regulated way to access the New York virtual currency marketplace in a way that is both timely and protective of New York consumers, through partnerships with New York authorized virtual currency firms.”
She continued, “NYDFS will continue to encourage and support financial service providers to operate, grow, remain and expand in New York and work with innovators to enable them to germinate and test their ideas, for a dynamic and forward-looking financial services sector, especially as we work to build New York back better in the midst of this pandemic.”
#EndSARS Nigerian Rights group switch to Crypto
A Nigerian rights group strongly supporting the #EndSARS campaign has highlighted why it is accepting donations in Bitcoin.
Nigerian millennials in the past few weeks have taken to the streets in unprecedented numbers, kicking against the abuse done by a significant number of law enforcement officers, most specifically, the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).
As the protest rages on, various rights groups have set up funds to provide participants, support, while they glamour for the long-overdue reforms.
Feminist Coalition, recently gave reasons why it’s now switching to crypto. The group said;
“We’re moving to only accepting donations in Bitcoin using BTC Pay. BTC Pay is a free, secure, decentralized, and censorship-resistant platform, which makes it our best option, given the past few days #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria. Please donate here: https://donatebtc.feministcoalition2020.com”
We're moving to only accepting donations in Bitcoin using BTC Pay. BTC Pay is a free, secure, decentralized and censorship-resistant platform, which makes it our best option, given the past few days #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria
Please donate here: https://t.co/FvsEKetUL9
— feministcoalition (@feminist_co) October 15, 2020
The fast-rising Nigerian rights group provides logistics, aid to Nigerians pressing for Police reforms via street protests disclosed they raised about 8 bitcoins valued at over $88,0000 and other cash donations.
All balances
NGN 34,610,019.13
USD 11,474.34
CAD 5,595.89
GBP 5,733.49
EUR 875.42
GHS 1,256.70
KES 53,016.60
BTC 7.82026017
2/2#EndSARS
— feministcoalition (@feminist_co) October 19, 2020
Why this matters
The donations are used in providing medical and legal bills for some Nigerians arrested in recent days, and most importantly to hire private security guards in protecting them against armed gangs, who of late have tried to discredit the theme of the peaceful protests.
Another critical macro making many Nigerian millennials use crypto amid protest for reforms is basically because the #EndSARS protests in principle is decentralized. There is no known centralized authority coordinating the protest, and not forgetting, the much advantage cryptos have over fiat currencies are that they are decentralized finance assets, meaning, funds can’t be controlled, blocked or disengaged by any central authority.
Also, crypto donations are very secure, and privacy concerns kept at a minimal level, on the basis you don’t disclose your personal details when making such transfers.
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier given vital insights on how for years, young Nigerians, mostly via social media, have called for the notorious Police unit to be disbanded and rogue elements in the force brought to justice. Despite repeated promises by the government, they have failed to heed to the demands, triggering a new wave of protests that have now spread across the country.
Customers’ data: Coinbase received 1,914 requests from FBI, SEC
Coinbase recently disclosed it had a significant number of requests from law enforcement agencies regarding customers’ data.
The world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase, recently disclosed that it had a significant number of requests from law enforcement agencies in the world’s largest economy, U.S, and other parts of the globe.
In its first-ever Transparency Report, Coinbase disclosed that it currently serves about 38 million customers globally, thus it collected 1,914 requests from global law enforcement and government agencies in H1,2020 that sought to get details on customers’ details and their financial data.
Unsurprisingly, the United States leads the pack with 58% of such requests; others include law enforcement agencies from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France which filed for 441, 176, and 45 information requests, respectively.
Why this matters: The leading American U.S crypto exchange believes that trust is optimized through transparency and honesty via releasing a Transparency Report that shares insights into how it handles legitimate government requests for some customers’ data.
Coinbase believes that transparency reports like this should be encouraged, in spite of the opaque reporting seen by many startups, especially in financial services. It believes that it is important, not just for crypto companies, but for fintechs and banks at large to shed light on financial data sharing practices, and contribute to the understanding of industry trends in a meaningful way.
Insights
- 58% of all requests come from US agencies.
- 90% of all requests come from three jurisdictions: the U.S., UK, and Germany.
- 16% of all U.S. requests come from state or local authorities.
Bitcoin could reach $225,000 by 2021
Morgan Creek Digital Assets’ Anthony Pompliano outlines key fundamentals that may trigger Bitcoin price action.
Popularly known Crypto hedge fund manager and co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, Anthony Pompliano, recently revealed some key strategies on how the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, could reach $225,000 by 2021.
In his most recent letter to investors, the hedge fund manager outlined key fundamentals that may trigger such price action in the not too distant future by saying:
“The average investor fears inflation right now, regardless of whether we actually see that inflation or not. This fear has driven significant capital flows into inflation-hedge assets (Gold, Bitcoin, Real estate, etc). The combination of the Fed’s asset price manipulation and inflation fears have driven gold and Bitcoin to drastically outperform equities and other commodities.
“Let’s first look at the demand side of the equation. The macro-environment is serving as a tailwind. Bitcoin is up more than 50% year-to-date. The continued 0 rate environment and QE will continue to drive demand. Additionally, we are seeing traditional asset management firms start to make the leap into owning Bitcoin.
“Fidelity Investments recently published a paper showing a positive impact for 1%-5% Bitcoin allocation in clients’ portfolios. Stone Ridge ($10B asset manager) now owns $115M in Bitcoin.
“Paul Tudor Jones publicly revealed that he has put 2% of assets into Bitcoin. Multiple public pensions in the US have now gained exposure to Bitcoin via fund managers. Grayscale, the largest digital asset investment manager, saw record inflows of $1B+ in 3Q20 and now has almost $6B in total AUM.”
Why it matters: The world’s economy now looks to be heading toward the insolvency phase, meaning that crypto traders, and global investors are now wary that pre-COVID-19 global economic growth will take longer than anticipated, thereby leading popular companies to hedge against currency devaluation and inflation via investing in digital assets like Bitcoin. Coupled with the bias, there is a fixed amount of BTCs to satisfy the huge appetite prevalent in institutional investors.
Anthony Pompliano also gave key insights on why bitcoin’s high demand, in spite of its fixed amount of supply, might just signal the push in price value next year. He said:
“This increase in demand is just starting in my opinion. We can list all of the leading, forward-thinking firms in only two paragraphs. Eventually, their peers will join them. The demand outlook is strong, and it shows signs of actually accelerating into the first half of 2021.
“More than 60% of all Bitcoin in circulation today have not changed hands in the last 12 months. This means that the majority of Bitcoin investors stomached multiple double-digit price movements, both up and down, and continued to hold the asset.
“You could evaluate this situation as (a) demand is increasing significantly, (b) the supply shock is making Bitcoin more scarce, and (c) the available float is much smaller than people actually realize. This framework leads me to believe that we are going to see a violent upward movement in the Bitcoin price by the end of 2021. My base case is approximately 10x to $100,000 and the bull case is around $250,000 per Bitcoin.”