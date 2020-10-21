EndSARS: Obasanjo tells President Buhari to restrain military from using force

The #EndSARS movement that started out as a peaceful protest by Nigerian Youths, airing their grievances to the government to end the brutality perpetrated by the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force has degenerated into a chaotic situation.

The event has been characterized by killings, mob and vandalization of public and private properties. Nairametrics captures the timeline of notable events as it unfolded to the current development.

Wednesday, 21st October 2020

Lagos State Government suspended all government activities and declared lockdown for 72 hours in view of growing violence in the state. This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a live broadcast on Wednesday.

The Governor said, “Fellow Lagosians, in the sensitive mood and in the mood of the nation at this time, I have directed further that we have an immediate suspension of all state activities for the next three days, except those that are connected to the security activities in the state and the management of the current issues. I have also directed that the flag be lowered on all public buildings within our reach for the next three days as a mark of respect and solidarity for the protests.”

The Governor had earlier stated that there was no record of fatality in the controversial Lekki Toll Plaza shooting on Tuesday. He said, “Three of the injured protesters have been discharged, while some are in the hospital. There is no record of any fatalities.”

Wednesday, 21st October 2020

The United Kingdom High Commission in Nigeria on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, announced the shutdown of its VISA application centers in Nigeria for the next 48 hours, with immediate effect, due to the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement, issued by the UK High Commission in Nigeria as seen by Nairametrics.

Wednesday, 21st October 2020

Television Continental (TVC) station in Ikosi-Ketu area of Lagos State has been reportedly torched down, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building. This was disclosed by some residents, who sent videos on social media.

The headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority in Marina, Lagos was also reportedly set on fire by hoodlums involved in the #EndSARS protests.

These vandalizations came on the back of the social media videos of Soldiers allegedly shooting at unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday, which has further caused unrest and uprising in most parts of the states.

Wednesday, 21st October 2020 (1:00 am)

The Nigerian Army took to their Twitter handle, and denied deploying soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters who had assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza for the past two weeks.

This came on the back of multiple media reports of rounds of gunshots aimed at the armless protesters late in the night at the toll gate. The Nigerian Army posted on its Twitter handle a series of screenshots of the report and labeled them “FAKE NEWS”.

Tuesday, 20th October 2020 (Around 11pm)

GT Bank’s branch on Admiralty Way, Lekki Lagos State was allegedly set ablaze in the middle of the night by hoodlums disguised as #EndSARS protesters. This was disclosed by eyewitnesses around the affected branch through their respective Twitter accounts.

Tuesday, 20th October 2020 (About 10pm)

The Lagos State Government ordered an investigation into the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting that was allegedly done by men of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday evening. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso through his Twitter handle.

It stated, “There have been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals, who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens. The State Government has ordered an investigation into the incident. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish.”

Tuesday, 20th October 2020 (7:08 pm)

Lagos State Government issued a directive to extend the enforcement of its 24hour curfew from 4pm today to 9pm to enable residents stuck in traffic get to their destinations. This was disclosed by the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday evening via the state’s Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that enforcement of the 24hou curfew in the State should not start until 9pm to enable people stuck in traffic to get to their destinations.”

Tuesday, 20th October 2020 (About 7pm)

Several social media accounts revealed peaceful protesters were being shot at by the military at the Lekki toll gate holdout for the #EndSars protest.

Reports seen online indicate several protesters being shot, were treated on the roadside by fellow protesters. Another gripping image that was captured, was one of the protesters covered in blood while the Nigerian flag was used to reduce the bleeding apparently sustained from the gunshot.

Tuesday, 20th October 2020

Suspected miscreants and arsonists burnt down the Dutse Makaranta police station in the Kubwa area of Abuja. This is sequel to a clash between policemen and #EndSARS protesters in the area where a protester, one Anthony Onome was stabbed on Saturday.

According to findings, the mob was said to have set the station on fire after a policeman reportedly opened fire while trying to disperse the crowd that converged outside the station. A bullet reportedly hit one of the persons at the scene, resulting in pandemonium. The victim was said to have died on the spot.

Tuesday, 20th October 2020 (11:49 am)

The Lagos State Government announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in all parts of the state, with effect from 4 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020. This was due to the raging #ENDSARS protests and demonstrations in the state which have been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums with attacks on innocent citizens and destruction of property.

Sanwo-Olu, in his statement, said, “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state. As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the #EndSars movement, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our state. I therefore, declare a 24-hour curfew in the state starting from 4 pm today, nobody except emergency responders and essential service providers should be found on the streets.”

Tuesday, 20th October 2020 (About 4pm)

The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), over attacks on police facilities by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NPF on Tuesday afternoon. The IGP also ordered the unit to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.

Tuesday, 20th October 2020 (About noon)

A police station in the Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos State was set on fire by suspected thugs as the #EndSARS protests continue.

Eyewitnesses said the hoodlums set the station on fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Although, it was not clear if and how officers made it out of the burning fire.

Tuesday, 20th October 2020

The United States embassy and consulate in Nigeria, announced the shutting down of its consulate in Lagos State for two days with effect from Tuesday, October 20, 2020, due to the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest which has been hijacked by hoodlums, with several properties destroyed and lives lost.

This was disclosed in a statement to American citizens, issued by the US embassy and consulate in Nigeria. An action, which came after the Lagos State Government declared a 24-hour curfew from 4pm on Tuesday.

Monday, 19th October 2020

Lagos State Government inaugurated an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to investigate cases of police brutality in the state. This was disclosed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who cited Section 5 of Tribunals of Inquiry Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 as a legal justification to set up the panel.

This followed a statement by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who had announced that the 36 State Governors and the FCT Minister will set up judicial panels of inquiry that will adopt public hearings. The Lagos Governor announced that it will be joined by 2 youth reps and a member of the Human Rights Commission also.

“The panel will in the next 24 hours be joined by 2 youth representatives and a member of the National Human Rights Commission as we look to provide restitution while following due process. In Lagos, beyond setting up this panel which we hope will serve as a representation of our broader interests, we have established a N200 million fund for compensation to families and individuals who have been victimized by officers of the disbanded SARS,” the Governor said.

Tuesday, 13th October 2020

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike announced that all forms of protest have been banned in the state, therefore the proposed #EndSARS protest in Port Harcourt for Tuesday 13th October 2020 should not hold.

The Governor disclosed this in a social media statement on Monday evening after the Lagos protests turned violent, as police allegedly attacked protesters in Surulere.

Wednesday, 7th October 2020

Youths in Lagos State set out for a three-day protest to call for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force as part of the push for the reform of the police system to put an end to the extra-judicial activities of the agency.

Youths were seen marching to the Force Headquarters at Ikeja, carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “Protect not exploit”, “Nigeria police stop killing us”, and many more.