It’s an Amazing feeling I tell you!

Receiving Money through PayPal from your loved ones Abroad is now possible with myPally, The first PayPal Exchange App in the country!

myPally is a digital exchange service that provides solutions to Nigerians that encounter restrictions with receiving Money via PayPal and difficulties in converting money in foreign PayPal currency to Naira.

With the help of myPally, A fast-growing digital exchange service, you can transact; buy, sell & receive PayPal with ease!

You can as well pay your utility bills on the go!

News continues after this ad

Via our Mobile app.

myPally Mobile app is available on Apple App Store and Google play store. Download now!

News continues after this ad

All transactions done on the myPally Mobile App are safe and secured. We are committed to maintaining the best reputation with our customers.

For further information, visit our website at myPally.co

Email us at hello@mypally.co

WhatsApp +234 813 865 6606

Follow us on Instagram, facebook @mypally.co and Twitter @mypallyco

Transact PayPal with Ease, Do it with myPally…..