Commercial Paper value appreciates by N243 billion YOY, hits N539.8 billion in H1, 2020

Commercial Paper value hits N539.8 billion as of June 2020, as the value appreciated by 81.9% from N296.8 billion in 44 issuances as of H1, 2019 to N539.8 billion in 45 issuances as of H1, 2020. This is according to a recent report by PWC titled, “Nigeria Capital Market Update.”

As regards industry spread, the financial services sector accounted for 32% of the proceeds raised as of H1 2020, followed by the consumer goods sector representing 26% of total proceeds. ICT raised 19% and Industrial goods contributed 18%.

In terms of yearly appreciation, Commercial Paper value has maintained an upward trend, recording N114 billion as of the end of 2016, N221 billion in 2017, N402 billion in 2018, and N540 billion in H1, 2020.

What this means

Activities in the Commercial Paper market maintained its upward trajectory as more blue-chip companies continue to access short term funding from a diversified investor base, through the capital market and on favourable terms.

What you should know

Commercial Paper is a commonly used type of unsecured, short-term debt instrument issued by corporations, typically for the financing of payroll, accounts payable and inventories, and meeting other short-term liabilities. Maturities typically last several days and rarely range longer than 270 days.

It is usually issued at a discount from face value and reflects prevailing market interest rates.