Debt Securities
Commercial Paper value appreciates by N243 billion YOY, hits N539.8 billion in H1, 2020
Commercial Paper value appreciated by 81.9% to N539.8 billion in 45 issuances as of H1, 2020.
Commercial Paper value hits N539.8 billion as of June 2020, as the value appreciated by 81.9% from N296.8 billion in 44 issuances as of H1, 2019 to N539.8 billion in 45 issuances as of H1, 2020. This is according to a recent report by PWC titled, “Nigeria Capital Market Update.”
As regards industry spread, the financial services sector accounted for 32% of the proceeds raised as of H1 2020, followed by the consumer goods sector representing 26% of total proceeds. ICT raised 19% and Industrial goods contributed 18%.
In terms of yearly appreciation, Commercial Paper value has maintained an upward trend, recording N114 billion as of the end of 2016, N221 billion in 2017, N402 billion in 2018, and N540 billion in H1, 2020.
What this means
Activities in the Commercial Paper market maintained its upward trajectory as more blue-chip companies continue to access short term funding from a diversified investor base, through the capital market and on favourable terms.
What you should know
Commercial Paper is a commonly used type of unsecured, short-term debt instrument issued by corporations, typically for the financing of payroll, accounts payable and inventories, and meeting other short-term liabilities. Maturities typically last several days and rarely range longer than 270 days.
It is usually issued at a discount from face value and reflects prevailing market interest rates.
Nigerian Treasury Bills drop to 2% per annum
The latest data from Nigeria’s Treasury bill auction shows that Nigeria’s 364-day reduced by 2%.
The latest data from Nigeria’s Treasury bill auction shows that Nigeria’s 364-day reduced by 2%. On the other hand, Stop rates moderated slightly for the 91-day tenors and 182-day tenors. The 91-day bills had stop rates of 1 % and 182-day bills also went by 1%.
At the auction, the Debt Management Office (DMO) sold N12.76 billion on the 91-day paper, N4.5 billion on the 182-day, and N107.6 billion on the 364-day bill despite huge demand from Investors.
What you need to know
Basically, when the government goes to the financial markets to raise money, it can do it by issuing two types of debt instruments – Treasury Bills and Government Bonds. Treasury bills are issued when the government needs money for a short period, while Bonds are issued when it needs debt for more than say five years.
- The issuance of treasury bills is also used as a mechanism to control the circulation of funds in the economy.
- Treasury bills have a face value of a certain amount, which is what they are actually worth.
- However, they are sold for less. For example, a bill may be worth N10,000, but you would buy it for N9,600.
- Every bill has a specified maturity date, which is when you receive the money back.
- The government then pays you the full price of the bill (in this case N10,000), giving you the opportunity to earn N400 from your investment. The amount that you earn is considered as the interest, or your payment for lending money to the government.
- The difference between the value of the bill and the amount you pay for it is called the discount rate and it is set as a percentage.
What they are saying
Peter Omoregie, CFA, Head Proprietary Trading at CardinalStone Partners Limited, in a phone interview with Nairametrics, explained why investors oversubscribed Nigeria’s Treasury bills in spite of low rates.
“The CBN continues with de-leveraging its balance sheet and favoring its growth policies over the attraction of FPI money, which is good for businesses and the country at large. Surprisingly, we had a huge subscription on the long end at these low rates. The local institutional investors are addicted to Tbills like a junkie on cocaine, they don’t know how or when to stop.”
Why this matters
The massive disparity between the subscriptions and the offers recorded suggests investors are willing to earn a negative real return, compared to the higher risk in other assets such as stocks and real estate. Basically, the CBN sells T-bills on a bi-weekly basis to investors and it is one of the safest investments available. Interests are paid upfront and the principal paid in full upon maturity.
Nigeria will not issue Eurobonds, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed recently that Nigeria will not be issuing Eurobonds.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed recently that Nigeria will not be issuing Eurobonds due to their costs, and was considering further options in capital to boost Africa’s largest economy in the face of a looming recession.
The Vice President said this in a report credited to Reuters News.
“We are not likely going to explore again the Eurobond market because we are trying to avoid commercial borrowing,” Osinbajo said.
Africa’s largest economy has been on the squeeze, with the worst pandemic known to man, disrupting Nigeria’s major export earning, crude oil, and the poor participation of foreign portfolio investors which crunched Nigeria’s earning at unprecedented levels.
However, Michael Nwakalor, a Macroeconomist at CardinalStone Research, in a note seen by Nairametrics gave key vital insights on why Nigeria’s fiscal players might consider such a move in view of taking the FGN 2021 budget into play.
“In our view, given its ever-widening budget deficit and concurrent FX needs, Nigeria may be tempted to revisit the Eurobond market next year after having shelved plans to raise $3 billion in 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak. However, a return to the international debt market may, ultimately, depend on external financing conditions. Even though weaker oil prices and domestic FX liquidity issues are concerning, the Fed’s long-term dovish posture and relative stability in the Eurobond market suggest that a few providers of long-term capital may still be up for some risks. That said, investors are likely to demand a premium to pre-pandemic levels of c.7.5%, on duration, for a potential Eurobond issuance,” it stated.
If recent body language, statements by Nigeria’s fiscal policymakers are taken into full consideration, it’s likely Nigeria might consider multinational lenders like World Bank rather than going to the overseas debt market, as the nation seeks cheaper options in building its commodity-dependent economy.
FMDQ Clear gets SEC approval as Nigeria’s premier central counterparty clearing house
FMDQ Clear has been granted Approval-In-Principle for Central Counterparty Registration by the SEC.
FMDQ Clear, a subsidiary of the FMDQ Group and Nigeria’s premier counterparty, has been granted Approval-In-Principle by the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) for Central Counterparty Registration.
This disclosure was made by the FMDQ Group through a statement in a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
This groundbreaking and game-changing milestone will help redefine the landscape for financial transactions and introduce endless possibilities of permissible products that can be developed and deployed within the ecosystem towards delivering long-standing prosperity for the Nigerian economy.
The statement from FMDQ reads, “FMDQ Clear, Nigeria’s first Central Clearing House, landmarks as Nigeria’s Premier Counterparty, as the Security and Exchange Commission grants Approval-In-Principle for Central Counterparty Registration.”
It states that this game-changing milestone is to usher in the actualization of strategic initiatives that will enable the development of thriving repurchase agreements, derivatives and commodities market in Nigeria like other developed economies and markets.
Going further, it also pointed out that as a critical Financial Market Infrastructure, FMDQ Clear, as a Central Counterparty, will de-risk the market by interposing itself between counterparties, becoming the buyer to every seller and seller to every buyer, thereby aggregating and consolidating counterparty risk.
The regulatory environment for the establishment of central counterparty was set with the publishing of the robust and world-class rules on central counterparty in December 2019 after having actively engaged with market participants for several years on them.
A central clearing counterparty, also known as central counterparty (CCP), is referred to as a financial institution that takes on counterparty credit risk between parties to a transaction and provides clearing and settlement service for trades in foreign exchange, securities, options and derivative contracts. CCPs are highly regulated institutions that specialize in managing counterparty credit risk.
