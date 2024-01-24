Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa dissolved the State Executive Council on Wednesday, effective immediately.

Aiyedatiwa also discharged all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) from their roles.

The governor’s spokesman, Ebenezer Adeniyan, made this disclosure in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Adeniyan, all members of the cabinets are to hand over immediately to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.

Then governor further lauded the commissioners for their service to the state.

“All members of the Cabinet (who were appointed by late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu) are to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.

“All the affected officials are directed to hand over all government properties in their possession.

“The Governor thanks the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the State,” the statement reads.

More details shortly…