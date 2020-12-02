Business
Nigeria is the 14th largest producer of tomatoes in the world, second in Africa – NIHORT
NIHORT has said that Nigeria is the world's 14th largest producer of tomatoes, finishing second in the continent.
The Executive Director of the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Dr. Abayomi Olaniyan has said that Nigeria is the world’s 14th largest producer of tomatoes, finishing second in the continent.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Olaniyan disclosed this during the inauguration of a one-week empowerment and training programme for 150 youths and women farmers on Telfairia (Ugwu vegetable) production and tomato value chain in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.
Despite producing 2.3 million metric tonnes of tomato annually, current national demand is estimated to be slightly higher at 3 million metric tonnes annually
What they are saying
Commenting on the subject matter, Dr. Olaniyan who was represented by the Director of research at the institute, Dr. Ephraim Nwanguma stated that: “Tomato is a profitable horticultural crop that provides income to farmers and agents involved in its production and marketing.
“Nigeria is the 14th largest producer of tomato in the world, second in Africa, but it is the 13th largest importer of tomato paste in the world and third in Africa.
“Nigeria currently produces 2.3 million metric tonnes against 1.8 million metric tonnes produced two years ago while the national demand is three million metric tonnes.
“Also, there is a high prospect in production of telfairia and marketing within and outside Nigeria.”
What you should know
- The recent production capacity of 2.3 million metric tonnes indicates an increase of 27.8%, from the corresponding figure recorded in 2018.
- Despite being one of the largest producers of tomatoes in the world, Nigeria is also one of the world’s net importers of tomato paste, placing 13th globally and 3rd in Africa.
- This fact was corroborated in a research by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition titled ‘’Landscape analysis of dried tomato production and market in Nigeria’’, which stated that over 45% of fresh tomato produced in Nigeria is lost due to poor handling practices and other logistics issues
Effective agricultural extension service will boost food production – Agriculture Minister
Alhaji Nanono disclosed that the ministry renewed its commitment to increase the contribution of agriculture to the country’s GDP.
In an effort to shore up food production to optimal levels, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment towards improving agricultural extension services.
According to the information contained in the press statement issued by the Ministry’s Chief Information Officer, Mr Ezeaja Ikemefuna, today December 2, 2020, Alhaji Nanono made this disclosure while delivering his address at the Sensitisation Workshop on Revitalisation of Agricultural Extension in Nigeria, tagged: “Catalysing Effective Agricultural Extension Service Delivery at the Grassroots”.
According to a news report by NAN, Alhaji Nanono disclosed that the ministry had taken full responsibility and also renewed its commitment to increase the contribution of agriculture to the GDP through the revitalization of agricultural extension service.
He explained that the revitalization of the National Extension System comes as a veritable means to boost the nation’s efforts in food production. This, however, is expected to increase agricultural sector contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The minister, who was represented by Mr. Frank Kudla, the Director, Federal Department of Agricultural Extension, tasked stakeholders on key areas for robust discussions at the workshop. He urged the stakeholders to bring up innovations that would foster and encourage aggressive training of necessary manpower, as this would shore up professionalism in agricultural extension services.
Nanono stressed the need for incentives that would foster and encourage the mobilisation and development of farmer groups around clusters to enhance agricultural extension services delivery to them through the Agric Extension Service Providers (AESP).
What they are saying
The Director of the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension, Mr. Frank Kudla speaking on behalf of the Minister said:
“There is a need to recommend a favourable policy environment for active private sector investment in the management, operation and funding of extension service delivery as the government alone can not shoulder the responsibility of supporting effective extension service delivery.
“These include redefining the roles and responsibilities of the three tiers of government in the agricultural extension services and establishment of evaluation strategy with possible reprisal for actors that fail in their responsibilities in order to ensure accountability and commitment.
“This I believe will make the extension system knowledge-based and a desirable service to be patronised by farmers.”
Lagos to reform bus segment, to phase out one-bus ownership
The Lagos State Government has announced a series of reforms that will be effected in the transportation sector.
Lagos State government has disclosed its plans to reform the bus segment of its transportation sector. The reform is to move the state from one bus ownership to a corporation.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Transport, Fredrick Oladeinde, during a webinar organized by the Cyno Group recently, which was attended by Nairametrics.
During the webinar, the Commissioner explained that the government’s plan is to reform the bus sector in such a way that Lagos will be divided into seven zones and “bucket of routes” would be franchised to regulated operators.
Transition from one bus owner to corporation
Oladeinde explained that part of the reform is to move the transportation business in the state from what he described as one bus owner to a corporation, which will run bus transportation in Lagos.
According to him, the reform has started with Primero and had also brought in TSL, and then over time will ramp up.
He said, “For the Danfo drivers, the plan is to get them to form a cooperative. The NURTW has formed a cooperative called ‘Amalgamated’ and so that will now become an entity that we will give a franchise to.
“The population of Lagos would rise to 35 million in the next ten years, generating 40 million trips daily, and currently, 97% of transportation is on road.
“It’s important that we diversify the trips that we make. Of the trips that we make, 13.2 million that we make today are public transport trips, of which Danfo (buses) cater for 80% – not a good story.”
The Commissioner said the solution to the perennial traffic congestion in Lagos is the development of a rapid mass transport system that includes rail, BRT and water.
Fate of okada, tricycles
The Commissioner emphasized that commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada, and tricycles are not part of the state’s transport master plan.
He said, “The Last Mile will take the place of Okadas and tricycles. It will take you into the inner community and into the inner roads, and these are what we call the local government roads.”
More roundabouts to go
Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led administration will further dismantle more roundabouts and junctions on roads across the state to solve the perennial Lagos traffic, and reduce the travel time of commuters in the state.
He said, “At the current population of 22 million, you will discover that most of our roundabouts are now bottlenecks; rather than solving problems, they are now creating problems.
“And what the current administration has done is to locate all the 60 gridlock points, that is the roundabouts and junctions that are causing problems and what we are doing is to reconfigure most of them.
“We are now moving further to Abraham Adesanya, which is another choke point, and we’ve taken out that roundabout and in the next one month we will complete it. That will complement the Jubilee Bridge that was developed around Sangotedo, Ajah area.”
Waterways
Oladeinde said, “The water terminals will be linked to a bus station, so that as you get off the terminal, you are able to board your bus and get to your final destination.”
What to expect
Despite the fact that the reform will boost the status of the state towards becoming a Mega City; it would generate some controversies, especially among Okada and Tricycles riders.
Lagos to launch new mini buses, to phase out ‘Okada’, ‘Marwa’
The Lagos State Government is set to launch new mini buses and phase out the popular Okada and Keke Marwa.
The Lagos State Government is set to launch new mini buses to take the place of commercial motorcycles and tricycles, popularly known as Okada and Keke Marwa.
This is part of the outcome of the Lagos State Government’s partnership with some private investors to set up an auto plant in the state where the mini buses will be manufactured.
The plan was disclosed by the State’s Commissioner of Transportation, Frederick Oladeinde during a webinar organised by the state on its plan for 2021 and attended by Nairametrics.
He said, “We got a private investor to set up a plant. They’ve started manufacturing some of the buses here. We have another investor that is coming and this government has invested in about 2,000 last mile buses and we are ramping it up to 5,000 in 2021.”
The commissioner added that the government is developing ‘the Last Mile,’ because commercial motorcyclists (popularly known as Okada) and tricycles (Keke Marwa) were not part of the state’s transport masterplan.
“The Last Mile will take the place of Okadas and tricycles, it will take you into the inner community and into the inner roads, and these are what we call the local government roads. So we are launching a set of buses in the next one month,” he added.
Why it matters
The mini buses are meant to take the place of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state and is determined to phase them out to curb crime in the state.
Linda otie
December 2, 2020 at 10:05 pm
Wow! And we don’t have 50 Naira tometoes madness….