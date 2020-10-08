Company Results
Samsung Electronics profits increased by 58% in the third quarter
The company said its profits increased by 58% from July – September.
Samsung Electronics a multinational conglomerate disclosed that it had an increased profit of 58% from July – September compared to what it had recorded the previous year.
The company made 12.3 trillion Korean Won in the Quarter higher than 7.78 trillion made the previous year according to the company’s earnings guidance.
Samsung seems to have gained a lot from the U.S. sanctions on Huawei and the delayed announcement of Intel’s next-generation chips. The sanctions on Huawei restrict options to acquire chips for its smartphones and critical semiconductor parts.
The company can dominate additional market shares if Huawei goes out of memory chips. Mark Newman, senior analyst at Bernstein stated because both companies run on Google’s Android operating system, users could opt for another Android-based brand. “So I think smartphones, telecom equipment and a bit of semiconductor are the main reasons for the beat,” he said.
(READ MORE: Wealth of world’s billionaires hits $10.2 trillion)
Another factor that could have contributed to this is the high demand for smartphones. The flagship smartphones of the company are selling well. Samsung Consolidated sales were approximately 66 trillion won for the quarter, up about 62 trillion won last year.
“I think a large part of it seems to be smartphone units were up a lot. We did have a chance to talk to the company briefly this morning and seems like the smartphone units have been very, very strong in Q3,” Newman stated.
On Thursday its shares sold low at 0.33% following South Korea’s benchmark index of 0.16%. Between April – June it had about 23% increase in profit.
Consumer electronics and appliances are other factors that could have contributed to Samsung’s earnings. SK Kim, executive director at Daiwa Securities explained on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” that the upgrade in the cost structure, transfers to online marketing, considering the coronavirus pandemic and high demand, all helped in strengthening the company’s earnings.
Company Results
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc suffers 2.21% drop in Q3 revenues
Q3 2020 financial statement, the bank experienced a plunge in revenue in the period under review.
The revenue of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc plunged by 2.21%, from N326.2 million in Q3 2019 to N319.0 million in Q3 2020; while its Profit after Tax surged by 42.98% to N117.24 million in Q3 2020 in the period under review, according to its Q3 2020 financial statement.
Further analysis of the results indicate that the decline in revenue is due to a 6.9% decrease in Interest and similar income, as well as a 25.8% net fees and commission income. This is understandable considering that companies have recorded decreased revenues, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the income of both individuals and businesses worldwide.
READ: These 5 stocks are trading at the lowest price ever on the NSE
The reported Profit before Tax grew by 41.98% to N122.2 million from N83.9 million in the period under review. This can be attributed to an increase in other operating income, which increased by 82.67% to N45.28 million in the same period. This also moderated the negative effects of the deficit recorded on Interest and similar income, and Net fees and commission income on the total revenues.
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc was incorporated on 28th, January 2002, as Infinity Trust Savings & Loans Limited. However, it commenced business operations in Abuja, in 2003. As part of its strategic turn-around, the bank was converted to a Public Limited Liability Company on 25th, January 2013, and had to change its name to Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc.
READ: United Capital result points to how banks could make money in this pandemic
In 2014, it became a National Mortgage Bank. Currently, the bank has equity shareholding in the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC).
Following the conversion of the company to a Public Limited Liability Company on 25th January 2013, the company’s shares were listed on the floor of the NSE on 11th December 2013. The shares currently trade at N1.36 per unit. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks is N1.52 and the lowest is N1.26.
A total of 20,247 units were sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 4,170,455,720 units and its market capitalization as at close of business on Monday, 5th October 2020 stood at N5.67 billion.
READ: Zenith Bank blows past Access Bank as customer deposits cross N4 trillion
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the company surged by 30.28% in Q3 2020 from 7.86 kobo in Q3 2019 to 10.24 kobo in the period under consideration. A 42.98% increase in distributable profits made this possible.
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc was recently on-boarded as a participating Financial Institution by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN). This on-boarding enabled the company to access about N2.7 billion to lend its customers as mortgages.
Commenting on the development, the MD/CEO of the company, Mr. Olabanjo Obaleye said the partnership is key, as it strengthens the company’s ability to offer different kinds of loan products to individuals and MSMEs that constitute more than 90% of enterprises in the country.
The MD/CEO also admitted that the partnership with the DBN will further foster mortgage penetration in the country. “It will help us reach many more customers that are self-employed and those in the MSME space that want to purchase commercial properties like shop and offices. This will also improve financial inclusion for mortgage products. It will further broaden the mortgage penetration depth in the Nigerian market,” he said.
Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc operates in the same sub-sector as Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc – Mortgage Carriers, Brokers, its share price is N1.05. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks was N1.05 and the lowest N1.00. A total of 15,047 units was sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 6,461,538,462 units and its market capitalization is N6.78 billion.
Company Results
PZ incurs N1 billion in exchange rate loss
The company made a loss of N212.35 million in Q1 20/21, driven by a foreign exchange loss of 1.052 billion.
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has disclosed in its Q1 2020/2021 financial statement that the company suffered a foreign exchange loss of N1.052 billion, prompted by the fall in the value of Naira against the US Dollar.
The foreign exchange loss of N1.052 billion the company incurred is 1548.5% higher than the N63.83 million the company incurred the same period last year.
This eventually triggered a Loss After Tax of N212.36 million, as the Operating profit of N755.44 million was completely erased.
Exchange loss is caused by a change in the exchange rate used, and with the fall in the value of Naira against the US Dollar this year, the company earnings were exposed to the financial risks from the fall in the international value of the local currency.
Highlights
- Revenue increased by 18.3%
- Cost of sales increased by 5.5%
- Gross profit increased by 80.2%
- Operating profit increased by 173.7%
- Foreign exchange loss increased by 1548.5%
- Loss after taxation decreased by 80.6%
It is important to note that the loss PZ incurred in the period under review, is 80.6% lower than the loss it reported in the corresponding period last year. This is a result of the 18.3% increase in revenue, which was driven by the increase in sales from the core business of the group.
The major drive in demand which led to the increase in PZ Cussons’ revenue, came from the continued closure of Nigeria’s land borders since August 2019. This development helped to unlock markets for the company’s products, which was once lost and proliferated by smuggled products.
However, the market demand that Nigeria’s border closure opened up, created the necessary shift that compensated for the weak consumer spending, spiked by the low disposable incomes and the COVID-19 impact on household income.
Company Results
PZ Cussons suffers a pre-tax loss of N7.984 billion in 2020
The decline in revenue is attributable to the fall in sales from the core segment of the group.
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, the dynamic consumer products group, has released its year-end audited financial report for the period ended 31 May 2020. The results revealed that the group suffered a pre-tax loss amounting to N7.984 billion.
According to the figures contained in the audited financial report, the group’s financial performance for the year is unimpressive when compared with the N1.942 billion pre-tax profit the company reported in 2019.
READ: No trophy for International Breweries after bland Q2 results
Highlights
- Revenue decreased by 9.879%
- Cost of sales increased by 1.984%
- Exchange loss increased by 112.899%
- Bottom line decreased by 511.066%
Facts behind the loss
A review of PZ audited annual financial report revealed that the decline in revenue which spiked the pre-tax loss of N7.984 billion came from the 17.5% fall in the sale of Home and Personal Care Products, which is the core business segment of the group.
READ: Polaris Bank’s profit rises to N26.2 billion from N2.8 billion
However, in the light of the figures contained in the reports, Nairametrics was able to uncover that the sales of the company’s products, which include products such as Morning Fresh, Zip, Canoe, Premier, Joy, Stella, Venus, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Carex, Robb etc., declined in 2020, compared to the sales from this segment in the corresponding period of 2019.
On the flip side, revenue from the sales of Durable Electrical appliances increased from N27.136 billion in 2019 to N28.053 billion in 2020.
READ: PZ Cussons UK to sell Nigerian diary arm to FrieslandCampina WAMCO
Other downward pressures on profitability
The group’s prospect for profitability for the financial year 2020 was eroded by Selling and distribution expenses of N10.214 billion, and Administrative expenses of N5.477 billion. However, these expenses completely eroded the Gross Profit of N8.622 billion to the tune of N7.069 billion operating loss.
READ: Guinness gains on NSE despite N17 billion pre-tax loss
However, the N7.069 billion operating loss was compounded by an Exchange loss of N945.86 million, and an interest cost of N454.234 million, this drove the group’s pre-tax loss to the tune of N7.984 billion.
Key issues facing the group
Apart from the pressures from competitors which has led to the commoditization of some of the products in the core business segment of the group, the group’s activities are exposed to the financial risks from the fall in the international value of naira “the exchange rates”.
READ: Fidelity Bank announces closed period ahead of H2 financial statements release
However, PZ manages foreign exchange forward contracts but it is primarily exposed to the US dollar as a 15% decrease in the value of Naira would lead to a decrease in profitability and the total equity of PZ Cussons.