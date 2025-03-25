Samsung Electronics co-Chief Executive Officer, Han Jong-Hee, at the age of 63, died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company’s spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Han suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day.

Han, who played a key role in making Samsung the world’s top electronics company, is survived by his wife and three children.

Following the news, Samsung’s stock initially dipped but later recouped losses in Seoul trading.

About Han Jong-Hee

Han Jong-Hee was a seasoned executive whose career at Samsung spanned over 30 years. He started in the displays division, where he was instrumental in advancing Samsung’s technology and market position.

His leadership helped Samsung surpass Japanese competitors such as Sony Group Corp., strengthening its dominance in consumer electronics.

Known for his strong work ethic, Han embodied Samsung’s corporate culture with his personal motto, “eternal No. 1.” In 2021, he was promoted to vice chairman, overseeing the Device Experience division, which included Samsung’s TV, home appliances, and smartphone businesses.

Sanjeev Rana highlighted Han Jong-Hee’s significant impact on consumer electronics, emphasizing that his leadership kept Samsung’s TV business in a strong market position for two decades.

“His contribution to the consumer electronics business cannot be overstated. Under his leadership, Samsung’s TV business especially has maintained a very strong market position over the last two decades,” Rana stated.

Smart home integration

Recently, Han spearheaded Samsung’s artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, pushing for the integration of AI chips into home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and vacuum cleaners.

In a January interview with Bloomberg News, Han emphasized Samsung’s commitment to innovation, aiming to create products with entirely new experiences for consumers.

“Ultimately, our goal is to create new products that people haven’t experienced before.”

He highlighted Samsung’s position as a leader in both mobile devices and home appliances and its strategy to connect the half-billion devices it sells annually to advance smart home technology.

Leadership transition and market challenges

Han’s death comes at a pivotal moment for Samsung as it faces increasing competition from Chinese electronics brands offering high-tech features at lower costs.

The company is also working to regain its lead in AI memory, competing with SK Hynix Inc. and other global tech giants.

Last week, Han presided over Samsung’s annual shareholders’ meeting, where he acknowledged the challenges ahead. He stated that 2025 would be a difficult year but assured investors that Samsung would pursue mergers and acquisitions to drive growth.

Han shared leadership responsibilities with Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun, who leads Samsung’s semiconductor business.