Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 following a prolonged battle with cancer, the company confirmed on Monday.

In a statement, the London-based firm said Radvinsky “passed away peacefully” and noted that his family has requested privacy.

His death comes at a critical time for the business, as he had been in early discussions to sell a majority stake in the platform.

What they are saying

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” the London-based firm said, adding that his family has requested privacy.

Radvinsky acquired a majority stake in OnlyFans in 2018 through its parent company, Fenix International Ltd., and oversaw its rapid expansion into a global subscription platform.

Founded in 2016 by Guy Stokely and Tim Stokely, the platform gained significant traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing an alternative income stream for creators, particularly in the adult content segment.

OnlyFans has since evolved into a major player in the digital content economy, reporting over 4.6 million creators and about 377 million users in 2024, with revenues reaching $1.4 billion. The platform generates income by taking a 20% commission on creator earnings.

Backstory

Prior to his death, Radvinsky was exploring the sale of a 60% stake in the company at an estimated valuation of $5.5 billion.

Reports indicate that Architect Capital, a San Francisco-based investment firm, had held preliminary talks to lead the transaction, combining equity with about $2 billion in debt financing.

While discussions were still at an early stage, the move reflected increasing investor interest in subscription-driven platforms, even as regulatory and reputational concerns persist.

Radvinsky’s tenure was marked by significant financial returns. Since 2021, he is reported to have received approximately $1.8 billion in dividends from the company, including a $700 million payout in 2024. His net worth was estimated at $3.8 billion as of 2025.

The company also disclosed that he transferred his ownership stake to a trust in 2024, a move that may have implications for succession and control following his death

What you should know

At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated at $4.7 billion. Born in Odesa, Ukraine, into a Jewish family, he later moved to Chicago, where he studied economics at Northwestern University, graduating in 2002.

Radvinsky began his career early, launching internet ventures as a teenager, including Cybertania, a referral-based website business. He later founded MyFreeCams in 2004, helping pioneer monetised adult live streaming.

Beyond adult content, he operated a venture capital firm, Leo, investing in tech companies, and supported open-source projects. He was also active in philanthropy, donating millions to Ukraine relief, cancer research, and animal welfare initiatives.