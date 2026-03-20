Carlos Ray “Chuck” Norris, the martial arts champion and Hollywood action star, has died at the age of 86.

His family confirmed that Norris passed away on Thursday in Hawaii via a lengthy instagram post on Friday, March 20, 2026

Norris’ martial arts credentials were unmatched. He held a 10th-degree black belt in Chun Kuk Do, 9th-degree in Tang Soo Do, 8th-degree in Taekwondo, 5th-degree in Karate, 3rd-degree in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and a black belt in Judo. These achievements translated seamlessly to the big screen, giving him a level of credibility few action stars could match.

What the family is saying

An excerpt of the statement by his family via Instagram reads,

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

Chuck’s brief profile

Born in Ryan, Oklahoma, in 1940, Norris grew up in a military household and joined the United States Air Force in 1958. While stationed at Osan Air Base in South Korea, he earned the nickname “Chuck” and began training in Tang Soo Do, which became the foundation for his later development of Chun Kuk Do, a hybrid martial arts style.

His Hollywood breakthrough came in 1972 when he faced Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon. The film highlighted his combat skills and opened doors to a prolific career in action cinema.

Norris starred in classics such as Good Guys Wear Black (1978), The Octagon (1980), Lone Wolf McQuade (1983), Code of Silence (1985), Firewalker (1986), Missing in Action (1984), and The Delta Force series. He dedicated the Missing in Action films to his younger brother, Wieland, who died during the Vietnam War.

In the 1990s, Norris transitioned to television with Walker, Texas Ranger, which ran from 1993 to 2001. He later reprised the role in TV movies and appeared in The Expendables 2 (2012), marking a return after a seven-year break from acting.

Beyond the screen, Norris became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless memes that humorously exaggerated his toughness. In later years, he also became known for his political activism and fitness endorsements.