In a bold move that cements its leadership in digital infrastructure, Legend Internet PLC has launched FTTR by Legend — Nigeria’s first Fibre-to-the-Room (FTTR) service, redefining the standard for broadband connectivity across homes and businesses.

This groundbreaking innovation was deployed by Legend, with strategic technology support from global telecommunications leader- Huawei.

The result is a seamless digital experience that meets the demands of modern living.

The launch of FTTR follows the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Legend Internet and Huawei Technologies.

“Our collaboration with Huawei reflects our commitment to global standards and local innovation. Unlike traditional broadband that stops at the router, FTTR by Legend brings pure fibre into every room, offering zero lag, full-house coverage, and the performance needed for smart homes, remote work, creators, and tech-forward enterprises.

“Being listed on NGX is just the beginning. With FTTR by Legend, we are building the infrastructure of the future, today — not just to improve connectivity, but to transform how people live, work, and create.”, said Aisha Abdulaziz, CEO of Legend Internet PLC.

The collaboration is aimed at accelerating broadband infrastructure development, enhancing local capacity, and positioning Nigeria as a digital leader in Africa. Huawei brings decades of R&D in fibre optic and smart home technology to support Legend in deploying this state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Coming on the heels of its recent listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Legend Internet PLC shows no signs of slowing down. The company is celebrating its public debut with a landmark product — one that delivers ultra-high-speed fibre into every room of a building, enabling uninterrupted, gigabit-speed internet at all times.

Legend Internet’s entry into fibre-to-the-room solutions is part of a broader ambition to close the digital divide in Nigeria. While FTTR by Legend is currently being oﬀered exclusively to high-end residences, the company plans to scale and democratize access through complementary solutions over time.

This aligns with Legend’s dual-market approach.

In broadband, Legend leverages fibre optics to deliver ultra-high-speed internet directly to consumers, with a focus on reliability, speed, and innovation. In fintech, the company is expanding its last-mile payment infrastructure and delivering secure, scalable tools, including wallets, merchant solutions, and digital financial platforms for everyday use.

Legend’s mission is clear: to power Nigeria’s digital future — through cutting-edge technology, bold thinking, and local-first execution.

About Legend Internet PLC

Legend Internet is a digital infrastructure and services company with a focused presence in two core markets: Broadband and Fintech. In the broadband sector, Legend provides ultra-high-speed fibre-optic internet directly to homes, oﬀering transformative digital experiences for residential and business users. The company is committed to redefining access, speed, and reliability in Nigeria’s connectivity landscape. In the fintech space, Legend is enabling last-mile digital payments across underserved areas while oﬀering integrated B2B and B2C solutions. These include wallets, payment gateways, and custom financial tools designed to power both businesses and individuals across the digital economy.

About Huawei Technologies

Huawei is a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. Operating in over 170 countries, Huawei is known for its cutting-edge telecom solutions.