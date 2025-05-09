PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading fintech, has partnered with Sochitel to launch a special Gift Card promotion on the PalmPay app.

This initiative offers millions of users a faster, smarter, and more rewarding way to shop for gift cards from top global and local brands.

From April to June 2025, PalmPay users will enjoy up to 5% instant discounts on every gift card purchased within the PalmPay app.

Users can choose from a wide range of options, including Apple, Amazon, SPAR, PlayStation, Steam, Walmart, Adidas, Oriki, and many more.

Femi Hanson, the Head of Marketing & Communications at PalmPay, commented on the collaboration: “At PalmPay, we are constantly exploring innovative ways to enhance user experience. This gift card feature adds even more value to our platform, which already serves as a one-stop hub for digital banking and lifestyle services. We are excited to reward our users with instant savings on their favorite brands.”

Abiodun Odelola, head of marketing at Sochitel, added:

” We are proud to collaborate with PalmPay to bring this offer to millions of Nigerians. As the world’s foremost aggregator and reseller of premium digital products, with a strong focus on Africa, we empower partners like PalmPay to deliver seamless, top-tier services to customers. Through our global network of leading retailers and brands, we’re committed to bridging the gap between customers and the very best in digital commerce, making every transaction effortless and more rewarding.”

To start enjoying this promo, all it takes is a few taps on your phone. Log in to the PalmPay app, click on “Gift Cards” in the services section, browse the wide selection of brands, choose the amount, and buy.

To learn more about the promo, follow PalmPay on social media and Sochitel on Instagram and LinkedIn.