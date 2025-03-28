Samsung today unveiled Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G, the latest Galaxy A series smartphones.

For the first time, the Galaxy A series is integrating Awesome Intelligence—including Galaxy’s fan-favorite AI-powered features to reimagine creativity — while bringing enhanced durability and longevity, as well as robust security and privacy protections to provide a safe and long-lasting mobile experience.

Awesome Intelligence is the first comprehensive mobile AI exclusively available on Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G and brings users powerful, fun and easy-to-use AI tools. Powered by One UI 7, the new Awesome Intelligence features bring amazing search and visual experiences to Galaxy A series users.

“The new Galaxy A series marks an important step in our mission of AI for all, by opening Galaxy’s incredible mobile AI experiences to even more people around the world,” said Tae Sun Lee, CEO Samsung Electronics West Africa. “With these awesome new features and capabilities, we are excited to unlock limitless creativity on the Galaxy A series while ensuring a safe, reliable and fun mobile experience.”

A fan-favorite Google’s enhanced Circle to Search, makes it easier than ever to search and discover from the phone’s screen. Speaking during the unveiling in Lagos, Oge Maduagwu, Head of Marketing, Samsung Electronics West Africa had this to say “With the latest upgrades, users can now get even more done on their phone. Circle to Search will quickly recognize phone numbers, email addresses and URLs on the screen so users can take action with a single tap”.

She added, “With the recent enhancements to Circle to Search, users can also instantly search the songs they hear without switching apps. Whether it’s a song playing on social media from their phone or music that’s playing from speakers near them, just long press the navigation bar to activate Circle to Search, then tap the music button to effortlessly identify the song name and artist”.

The new Galaxy A series also takes the camera experience to a new level with creator-focused tools, starting with a powerful triple-camera system featuring a 50MP main lens on all devices and 10-bit HDR front lens recording on Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G for bright and crisp selfies. Galaxy A56 5G features leading camera technology with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the entire Galaxy A series empowers creativity in new and exciting ways through intelligent visual editing.

Exclusively available on Galaxy A56 5G, Best Face makes it easier than ever to capture the perfect group shot by selecting and combining the best expressions or features for up to five people from a motion photo. Whether someone blinked or looked away, Best Face ensures everyone looks their best in a single, seamless shot. The Galaxy A56 5G also brings enhancements to Nightography, with Low Noise Mode making its way to the 12MP selfie camera and additional wide camera support to capture stunning content in low-light settings.

Head of Product Management, MX Division, Samsung Electronics West Africa, Stephen Okwara, said “Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G all bring fine-refined Object Eraser, allowing users to remove unwanted distractions from photos. Whether it’s an unexpected passerby or a distracting shadow, users can manually or automatically select objects to erase, achieving a cleaner, more polished final image with just a few taps” He added “With these intelligent tools, users can refine and enhance their photos effortlessly, bringing a new level of creativity to every shot”

With a 5,000mAh battery included throughout the entire lineup, the new Galaxy A series is designed to keep up with users’ daily routines. Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G support 45W charging power and Super Fast Charge 2.0 technology, delivering even faster charging for extended use.

Both models also deliver enhanced performance, as Galaxy A56 5G is powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset and Galaxy A36 5G features the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. A larger vapor chamber in both devices helps sustain performance, ensuring smooth gameplay, video playback, and effortless multitasking.

Now with up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and six years of security updates, the Galaxy A series reinforces its software longevity even more. These updates add additional support toward optimizing the device’s lifecycle, ensuring users can enjoy a smooth and reliable experience for years to come.

Beyond performance, the new Galaxy A series is built to withstand life’s unpredictable moments. For the first time, Galaxy A26 5G features an IP67 dust and water resistance rating for strong protection against the elements, matching the IP67 rating on Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A56 5G. Additionally, an advanced Corning Glass cover material adds a layer of durability against scratches and cracks.

With Samsung Knox Vault, the Galaxy A series provides an extra, fortified layer of device safety, transparency and user choice – ensuring sensitive data always stays protected. Equipped with the latest One UI 7 security and privacy features, Galaxy A series users benefit from holistic protection — including enhancements in Theft Detection, More Security Settings and other features.