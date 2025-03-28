The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed concerns over the high cost of converting vehicles and machinery to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), noting that it is discouraging its widespread adoption in Nigeria.

Abiodun said this on Thursday at the third edition of the Chemical Handlers and Users Workshop, organized by the State Ministry of Environment in Abeokuta.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor emphasized that transitioning to sustainable energy sources like CNG is crucial for reducing pollution and mitigating environmental pollution.

“Concerns over conversion costs, refueling, and technical expertise remain major barriers to adopting CNG,” Abiodun stated.

He added that as of May 2024, only 131 CNG conversion centers existed nationwide, with Ogun having a high concentration.

Ogun to partner with private investors to fill funding gap

To address the challenge of the high conversion cost, Abiodun noted that his government is collaborating with private investors to provide financing options and expand CNG infrastructure.

He also highlighted Ogun’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability through initiatives such as the Waste-to-Resource Revolution and the Electric Mobility Leadership Program.

He noted that the state has been utilizing CNG for its commercial transport system since 2022, even before the removal of fuel subsidies, demonstrating its commitment to clean energy.

Ogun’s Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, echoed the governor’s stance, stressing that transitioning to clean energy requires collective action from all stakeholders.

“We urge chemical handlers, industry partners, and farmers to adopt clean energy technologies, embrace circular economy practices, and prioritize environmental compliance.

“Our sincere partnership and commitment will build a legacy of sustainability, economic growth, and improved public health for future generations,” Oresanya said.

What you should know

CNG, derived from natural gas, burns cleaner than fossil fuels, reducing harmful emissions from industries, households, and farms. Despite its environmental benefits, the governor noted that adoption has been slow due to financial constraints faced by industries, farmers, and chemical handlers.

The call for incentives to ease CNG adoption aligns with broader efforts of the federal government to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on fossil fuels and promote cleaner alternatives. However, financial and technical barriers are hindering the spread of CNG.

A recent report by Nairametrics found that public transport operators are reluctant to adopt CNG due to issues such as inadequate spacing in their vehicles and a shortage of refueling centers. Experts say that unless financial and technical barriers are addressed, many industries and individuals may struggle to make the switch