The Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, Hon. Sean Fraser, recently announced new occupations for immigration programs managed through the Express Entry system under the National Occupational Classification (NOC) 2021.

The needed categories of workers are nurse aides, long-term care aides, hospital attendants, payroll administrators, school teachers, pest controllers and fumigators, repairers, and many others.

With the new update, occupations that were previously ineligible can now benefit from expanded pathways to permanent residency.

Canada plans to use the new NOC categories to attract global talents in high-demand industries such as health care, construction, and transportation.

Commenting on the development, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, said:

“With these changes, we are better positioned to tackle labour shortages proactively and grow our economy with a stronger, skilled workforce.”

Here is the complete list of 16 occupations that are now eligible to apply through Express Entry:

Payroll administrators Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants Sheriffs and bailiffs Correctional service officers By law enforcement and other regulatory officers Estheticians, electrologists and related occupations Residential and commercial installers and servicers Pest controllers and fumigators Other repairers and servicers Transport truck drivers Bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators Heavy equipment operators Aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors

About the NOC

The National Occupational Classification (NOC) is Canada’s national occupational classification. It provides a systematic classification structure that categorizes the entire range of occupational activity in Canada to collect, analyze, and disseminate occupational data for labour market information and administration of employment-related programs.